Read more about GBI Arrests Former Griffin Police Department Officer

Griffin, GA (February 9, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Asia Jones, age 26, of Hampton, GA, with one count of misdemeanor theft by deception and one count of violation of oath by public officer. On June 17, 2022, the Griffin Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Jones, a Griffin Police Department officer, was falsifying timecard information pertaining to a part-time job. Jones was booked at the Spalding County Jail.

Preliminary information indicates that Jones, while employed as a Griffin Police Department officer, was scheduled to work a part-time law enforcement job with an apartment complex in Griffin. Jones submitted timecard information claiming hours worked that Jones had not worked. Jones resigned from the Griffin Police Department following an internal investigation into these allegations in June 2022.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.