DAVID DAVIES: A HERO AMONGST THE RUINS
David Davies narrates an adventurous tale that captivates readers with every turn of a pageTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author David Davies creates a broken civilization after being bombarded with nuclear bombs by accident, causing destruction and confusion amongst the citizens. After World War III, the remaining survivors had no other choice but to cope with what they had left.
The people only had one goal: to seek food daily for survival. Amidst this tragedy, George Elandier “Gee” Evansen, a 10-year-old boy living in the ruins, is the runner for his family. Gee searches for food to provide for his family daily and occasionally helps people around him. One day, he overhears a group that plans to rob a store owner, and Gee, with his heart full of kindness, foils their plan. Unfortunately, Gee becomes a target for the criminals he outsmarted.
Gee, while being chased by murderous criminals, loses his family to cannibals one by one. Torn and broken by his loss while on the lookout for the people who want to capture him, he discovers an ability that will change the course of his faith.
Author David Davies is a Caucasian American-Indian author with a surprisingly good memory. Davies has always enjoyed books, even before he could read, stating that he used to create made-up stories based on pictures, sparking his interest in books as it opens a door to unlimited possibilities.
Read more about the book Gee by purchasing this book on Kindle, Hardcover, and Paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles.
