Metrologic Group Proudly Sponsors Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE World Conference
Metrologic Group will be showcasing its world class CATIA Embedded CMM software.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metrologic Group, a SANDVIK Company, is a co-Bronze sponsor for the 3DEXPERIENCE World 2023 Conference at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN, February 12th to the 15th.
The 3DEXPERIENCE World brings together designers, engineers, leaders, and professionals from across industries to share their knowledge, innovation, and insights. As the first 3DEXPERIENCE World since the pandemic began, this event heralds the return to in-person meetings, talks, and events while providing a virtual experience to those unable to make the event. This hybrid style provides a unique experience for everyone interested in participating and learning from experts in their fields.
Metrologic Group will be in booth 512 and showcasing software demonstrations, and programming, simulation, and measurement integrated into CATIA V5 and the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform.
The Metrologic team will be showcasing Silma X4 V5 Embedded, an offline programming and advanced simulation tool totally in line with CATIA® V5 environment, powered by Dassault Systèmes, 3DS. Based on V5 architecture, Silma X4 V5 is fully compatible with CATIA, ENOVIA, and DELMIA V5 solutions.
Silma X4 V5 Embedded is a powerful tool for metrologists that provides a variety of benefits to stand out:
• Silma includes a true 3D inspection and analysis engine capable to validate your program consistency. In addition, its collision detection and automatic collision removal tools give you the ability to visualize, optimize and update in real your entire program probing path.
• Silma includes a virtual library of more than 500 machines (DCC and Manual CMMs, Laser trackers, changers, rotary tables…) and all the other needed accessories needed to replicate your real world environment (Renishaw™ and other OEM probe library accessories, universal fixtures…).
• Silma programmer interface was developed to easily and efficiently create simple to extremely complex part programs using high level language commands.
• Silma is capable to create part programs directly in Native DMIS or in X4 proprietary format as well as exporting them in many other native formats, including: Quindos™, Umess, … The programs can then be run directly on the CMM for final online validation and immediate utilization.
• Based on its fully customizable virtual world environment and the CAD files of the parts to be measured, the initial set-up and completion of a part program can be done without having any real CMM downtime: the program can be sent to the machine virtually error and collision free.
Metrologic Group will be joining Dimensional Control Systems at booth 512 at 3DEXPERIENCE World. To learn more, visit Metrologic Group online at metrologic.group
About Metrologic Group
Metrologic Group, a SANDVIK company, provides two software environments. One is embedded within CATIA native environment, and the other is standalone. Metrologic Group designs and sells 3D measurement software solutions, electronic devices, and related services. The group provides innovative industrial solutions and products for measurements, where accuracy ranges from micrometers to millimeters.
Metrologic Group’s solutions are designed primarily for the automotive industry, aerospace, industrial manufacturing, consumer products, power generation, and medical industries.
Founded in 1980 in France, Metrologic Group is now a worldwide company with 6 subsidiaries and 18 certified resellers, covering more than 35 different countries.
The end-to-end solution streamlines your quality throughout the product lifecycle.