DAVID DAVIES: THE PENURIOUS ONE
Author David Davies pens a story about a young boy who crawls his way up in life in his latest book GeeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While everyone gets their bad days, George Elandier Evansen experiences the worst life. After losing his parents and sister to cannibals, he hunts down their terrible murderers and succeeds in killing them for vengeance. However, his misfortune did not prevent him from starting a new life and forming a loving family.
GEE by Author David Davies is an acronym that stands for George Elandier Evansen. While the book’s title consists of only three letters, it offers a story that is much more than that. Readers who stumble upon this book are in for a thrilling adventure with chills right through their spines.
David Davies, who also goes by his pen name D L Davies, has written a powerful and engaging story for this book. Instead of events and other conventional memories a person would have, David remembers a series of colors which might also explain why he is the creative storyteller that he is today.
“New-age weapons have the potential to destroy not only buildings but also society and its moral values. In a world where people are trying to make it through each day, unimaginable things will happen. Man itself manifests destruction as well as construction.”, says The Moving Words Review.
Read more about the book Gee by purchasing this book on Kindle, Hardcover, and Paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles.
