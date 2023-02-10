Ronn Torossian with Tips for B2B PR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although advertising and public relations efforts tend to have similar goals with each other, the fields are quite different. Public relations is a type of free or earned media that companies can use to promote themselves or their solutions. On the other hand, all advertising efforts are produced and sponsored by a company, which means they are a type of paid media. To be able to get the most out of public relations efforts, companies need to establish a long-term trusting relationship with the target audience through the right strategies.

Rejection

One of the common aspects of public relations efforts is rejection. A company should always expect to get rejected either by the media outlets or journalists that they are reaching out to, or even the influencers that they want to collaborate with, especially if a business is just starting out. However, when that happens, the first and even most important thing that companies need to remember is to not respond to that rejection with anger - the professional relationship that they are trying to develop with the other party is going to be on the line. Not every request for connection or relationship from a company is going to end up being successful. There are plenty of different reasons why a company might get rejected by journalists, media outlets, or influencers; anything from the pitch not having the right angle for the outlet to pick it up, to the social media proposal not being trendy enough for an influencer, could be the reason for rejection. There's no need for a company to get discouraged, as the best thing to do in those situations is to keep going and keep trying until the company achieves success. Just because a company has been rejected once in the past, doesn't mean it's going to keep getting rejected in the future as well.

PR strategy

Generating attention and positive coverage from media outlets is just one element of an overall public relations strategy. Although getting journalists talking about a company or its solutions tends to be quite beneficial for most businesses, it's not the only way that a company can promote itself, manage its public reputation and perception, and engage with its target audience. The media environment has been changing and evolving for a while now, and companies must stay on top of all those changes. Companies must start investing in their own platforms, such as social media, a blog, forums, and even third-party platforms, where the company can share its messages with the target audience without having to solely rely on media coverage.

