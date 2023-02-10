Mrkt360 Joins the Raptors 905 Family, Helping to Break a Guinness World Record and Supporting Capes for Kids
Mrkt360 congratulates Raptors 905 community for breaking the world record for most capes at a gathering, raising funds for Capes for Kids campaign
I felt grateful and proud to have played a small part as a sponsor for the team. It was an event I will never forget and one that will continue to inspire me to do more.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrkt360 is thrilled to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Raptors 905 community for their Guinness World Record-breaking attempt for most capes at a gathering.
— Eran Hurvitz, Mrkt360 CEO
On Monday, a total of 2854 enthusiastic Raptors 905 fans wore red capes supporting the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital's annual Capes for Kids fundraising campaign and the PS43 Foundation. Raptors forward and PS43 Foundation founder, Pascal Siakam, instructed fans to don capes between the first two quarters for the record attempt
That same day, Toronto-based SEO and Marketing agency Mrkt360 joined the Raptors 905 family as a sponsor. Mrkt360's CEO, Eran Hurvitz, was present on Monday and grateful to have been at the event.
"It was an inspiring and memorable occasion," he said. "The fans and team members had come together to support a wonderful cause. And I felt grateful and proud to have played a small part as a sponsor for the team. It was an event I will never forget and one that will continue to inspire me to do more."
A Guinness World Records representative witnessed and verified the final tally. The previous record of 2,266 Batman caped fans was set in Abu Dhabi at Warner Brothers World in September 2019.
Monday's game saw a slice of the ticket sales go towards the Capes for Kids annual fundraising campaign, a valiant effort to raise money for disabled children and youth.
The Capes for Kids campaign is a shining example of the power of community and generosity. Now in its seventh year, it has raised an incredible $4.3 million to fund research, education, and care at Holland Bloorview.
These bold red capes donned during the campaign until March serve as symbols of strength and as conversation starters, spreading awareness and advocating for the inclusion of children with disabilities.
Mrkt360 is proud to be a part of the Raptors 905 family and to have been a part of this historic event. We are inspired by the community's passion and commitment to making a difference.
