DCS Proudly Sponsors Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE World Conference
Dimensional Control Systems, 20 year gold partner with Dassault Systemes, will be presenting CAD-integrated tolerance simulation and statistical process control
As a gold software partner of Dassault Systemes for more than 20 years, DCS has grown with the Dassault Systemes community”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimensional Control Systems (DCS), a SANDVIK Company, is a Bronze sponsor for the 3DEXPERIENCE World 2023 Conference at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN, February 12th to the 15th.
The 3DEXPERIENCE World brings together designers, engineers, leaders, and professionals from across industries to share their knowledge, innovation, and insights. As the first 3DEXPERIENCE World since the pandemic began, this event heralds the return to in-person meetings, talks, and events while providing a virtual experience to those unable to make the event. This hybrid style provides an avenue for everyone interested to participate and learn from experts in their fields.
DCS will be in booth 512 and showcasing live software previews into new features, and advanced analysis integrated into SOLIDWORKS, CATIA V5, and the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform. 3DCS Variation Analyst, developed by DCS, provides a new layer to your CAD model by applying tolerances, GD&T, assembly steps, and processes to the parts and assemblies in order to create a dimensional Digital Twin that provides an understanding of your risk of non-conformance. After analyzing the assembly, 3DCS gives solutions to controlling variation and reducing risk, as well as identifying critical features to quality.
Supplementing 3DCS tolerance analysis software, DCS provides an SPC – Statistical Process Control – platform called QDM. This system works in tandem with 3DCS software by producing measurement plans from the CAD model to inform metrology, and then collecting measurement data from any device and standardizing it to check for non-conformances and negative trends in production based on the Digital Twin.
“As a gold software partner of Dassault Systemes for more than 20 years, DCS has grown with the Dassault Systemes community,” said Ben Reese, DCS Director of Marketing. “We feel strongly in giving back to the community and helping it with Digital Transformation to be able to see real returns from advances in software and technology.”
Dimensional Control Systems will be joined by Metrologic Group at booth 512 at 3DEXPERIENCE World. To learn more, visit DCS on the web at 3dcs.com, or click here to join the February webinar on Feb 23rd at 11 am to learn about advanced functions, light projection, and optic analysis, and how to best fit complex assemblies.
