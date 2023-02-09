Submit Release
Delaware’s Tax Season Started January 23, 2023

Delaware’s Division of Revenue began processing 2022 individual income tax returns on January 23, 2023.

For faster turnaround times, citizens are encouraged to file their taxes online at tax.delaware.gov or through other electronic filing programs. Requesting refunds by direct deposit will also improve refund processing. To protect Delaware taxpayer dollars against refund fraud, the Division of Revenue holds all personal income tax refunds until Wednesday, February 15, 2023. This year’s filing deadline for personal income tax is Monday, May 1, 2023.

Taxpayers should be aware that Delaware does not maintain reciprocity agreements with other states. It is important that anyone who worked in Delaware, but was not a Delaware resident, files a Delaware tax return. Delaware residents who work out-of-state are required to file returns with Delaware in addition to the state where they worked. By law, Delaware employees should receive their 2022 W-2 employment forms by January 31, 2023. Those who haven’t received a W-2 by January 31st should contact their employer.

For filing information and more, please visit revenue.delaware.gov.


