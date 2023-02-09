Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,687 in the last 365 days.

27 Legend Senior Living Residences Named “Best of Senior Living” by A Place for Mom

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The country's largest network of senior living rating services has announced its winners of the Best of Senior Living 2023 awards. This year’s list of “top communities in 2023” includes 27 Legend and Windsor communities in four states, Kansas, Florida, Texas and Oklahoma.

A Place for Mom’s 2023 Best of Senior Living Awards recognizes the top 1-2% of nearly 45,000 senior care providers across the US and Canada for providing exemplary care and support to aging loved ones. Recipients of A Place for Mom’s 2023 Best of Senior Living Awards were chosen based on the reviews from seniors and their families. All award winners boasted an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher and received ten or more reviews during the award period: Jan. 1, 2022 – Dec. 31, 2022.

"To date, we’ve gathered more than 330,000 reviews of senior living communities and providers across aplaceformom.com that capture first-hand experiences from seniors and their families,'' said Sue Johansen, Executive Vice President, Community Network, at A Place for Mom, in communicating the news to Legend Senior Living Wichita headquarters. “As families evaluate options for their loved one’s senior care, they seek out A Place for Mom’s reviews for trusted and reliable feedback to help in their decision. The outstanding care and support senior living communities provide remains a common theme across the top reviews."

Legend currently owns and operates 45 residences in six states, including Independent Living, Assisted Living/Personal Care, and Memory Care. Legend residences have frequented the Best of Senior Living list for several years. This year, Legend was also named Best of Senior Living Provider, with 61% of Legend residences qualifying, 46% more than required.

“We’re very proud to have so many of our residences chosen as the best in the country, especially because the awards are based on the ratings by the residents and their families,” said Paul Hansen, Vice President of Marketing at Legend Senior Living. “We obviously appreciate recognition and respect among our industry peers, but the audience that counts the most are the people we serve.”

“The ratings services take a spot sample from the reviews to insure random data and consistent quality throughout the year. To have well over half of our communities surpass the mark is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our compassionate professionals,” added Hansen.

About Legend Senior Living:
Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 45 residences – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The Best of Senior Living 2023 Award Winners – Legend Senior Living® list follows:

Residence State
Asbury Village Kansas
Legend at Capital Ridge Kansas
Legend of Hutchinson Kansas
Parkwood Village Kansas
Regent Park Assisted Living & Memory Care Kansas
The Regent Kansas
Legend at Jefferson's Garden Oklahoma
Legend at Rivendell Memory Care Oklahoma
Legend at Tulsa Hills Oklahoma
Lionwood Senior Living Oklahoma
Rivermont Assisted Living Memory Care Oklahoma
Rivermont Independent Living Oklahoma
Legend of Mansfield Texas
Legend of McKinney Texas
Meadowood Assisted Living & Memory Care Texas
River Oaks Assisted Living & Memory Care Texas
Rosewood Assisted Living & Memory Care Texas
Willow Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care Texas
The Windsor at Ortega Florida
The Windsor at San Pablo Florida
The Windsor of Bradenton Florida
The Windsor of Gainesville Florida
The Windsor of Lakewood Ranch Florida
The Windsor of Ocala Florida
The Windsor of Palm Coast Florida
The Windsor of Venice Florida
Windsor Pointe Florida


FOR MORE INFORMATION
Paul Hansen
Vice President, Marketing
Legend Senior Living
316-616-6288
paul.hansen@legendseniorliving.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

27 Legend Senior Living Residences Named “Best of Senior Living” by A Place for Mom

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.