HDOT opens applications for Transportation Alternatives projects

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT), Highways Division is seeking applications for federal Transportation Alternatives (TA) Set-aside funding (FY 2023) for specific activities that enhance the intermodal transportation system.

The funded transportation projects will prioritize safety, comfort, equity, and connectivity to destinations for non-motorized users of our transportation networks, including pedestrians, cyclists, children, seniors, and the transit-dependent.

Eligible projects include non-construction (e.g., programs, studies, Safe Routes to School coordinator position) and construction (e.g., new or improved bicycle routes, sidewalks, bus stops, overlooks, viewing areas, wayfinding, traffic control, storm water mitigation).

Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, and state or local agencies responsible for managing roadways, public land, education, and mass transit. Eligible applicants that do not routinely use federal-aid highway funds must obtain the commitment of a sponsoring transportation agency (e.g., Department of Public Works, mass transit agency) to manage the project per federal regulations.

The TA program covers 80% of the project cost, and the applicant/sponsor is responsible for the remaining 20%. The federal share is paid on a reimbursable basis.

Projects funded through the 2022 TA program cycle include:

Island-wide Bus Stop Improvements, Hawaiʻi Island: Awarded 2022/Transfer funds to Federal Transit Administration 2022 Applicant: Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Agency TA funding: $494,000 Description: This project will improve mobility for disadvantaged populations, including elderly, disabled, minority and low-income populations.

Expansion of Hawaiʻi Island Bikeshare Project, Hawaiʻi Island: Awarded/Obligated 2021 Applicant: PATH- People’s Advocacy for Trails Hawaiʻi, a 501(c) 3 non-profit Sponsor: CoH DPW, TA Funding: $726,000 Description: The scope of this project is to expand the existing Hawaiʻi Island Bikeshare system in Kailua-Kona and Hilo.

Hilo Bayfront Trails Phase 2A, Hawaiʻi Island: Awarded 2021/Obligated 2022 Applicant: Hilo Bayfront Trails, Inc., a501(c) 3 non-profit Sponsor: County of Hawai’i Department of Parks and Recreation TA Funding: $824,000 Description: This project is to construct a portion of the 6-mile multi-use path identified in the Hilo Bayfront Trails Master Plan.

Ke Ala Ola, Oahu: Awarded/Obligated 2022 Applicant: Le Jardin Academy Sponsor: DLNR-DOFAW TA funding: $165,000 Description: The project would construct a 0.7-mile multi-modal off-road path between Kapaa Quarry Road and the DLNR base yard at Kawainui Marsh.

Trek the Trails, Hawaiʻi Island: Awarded/Obligated 2022 Applicant: Mayor’s Office Sponsor: CoH, Department of Public Works TA funding: $96,000 Description: This project is to organize, promote and conduct three 1-day community events to promote the use of alternative modes of transportation, provide hands-on safety education activities, and introduce the public to the off-road multi-use path in their community



The deadline for applications is April 1, 2023. Details on this annual call for applications are available here: HANDS Notice February 7, 2023

Please review the HDOT Highway’s Division TA Program Website and download the application and TA Program Handbook here: https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/kcrh-vrcf

For all questions, please contact Mr. Jeyan Thirugnanam, TA Program Coordinator, by phone (808) 587-6336 or email [email protected]

