Konica Minolta's Sam Errigo Signs CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced Sam Errigo has joined more than 2,400 CEOs and Presidents in signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge. CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion is the largest U.S. CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. The coalition offers opportunities to network with peers around DEI topics, resources, mentoring programs and more.



"One of Konica Minolta's strengths as a global company is that employees of different national origins, orientations, beliefs, cultures, languages, genders, ages and expertise work together in regions all over the world," said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. "It is this employee diversity that leads to innovative thinking, original ideas and value generation. Partnering with CEO Action aligns extremely well with our own ideals – this initiative is the very embodiment of "Inclusive and Collaborative," one of the six core values that make up the Konica Minolta philosophy."

Konica Minolta strives to be a model corporate citizen, and is making strides to drive diversity, equity and inclusion with meaningful progress. The company's inclusion commitments include:

Emphasizing what employees need to flourish at work, including continuous review of hiring, development, promotion and compensation practices, to ensure equality for all employees

Hosting monthly "speaker series" sessions with its women's business resource group, Step Forward

Championing LGBTQ+ employees and allies via dedicated programming and executive sponsorship

Implementing voluntary inclusion learning for all U.S. and Canadian employees

Adding Juneteenth to the company holiday calendar in direct response to employee feedback and to deepen organizational commitment to racial justice

Offering a platform for DEI programming that celebrates difference and showcases the company's vibrant culture

Partnering with customers to advocate for the empowerment and advancement of women via professional development, networking and sharing best practices

Activating employees to volunteer in the local community

"Konica Minolta is committed to upholding a culture that truly values the unique talents we each bring to the workplace and places a premium on belonging," said Nikki Jones, Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Konica Minolta. "We are working hard to demonstrate through words and concrete actions that Konica Minolta is a welcoming and rewarding place to work for people of all identities and backgrounds. Signing the CEO Action pledge shows how serious we are about being change agents and contributing to a better society for everyone."

Broadening its commitment to supporting diversity and inclusion and adding value to society, in 2022 Konica Minolta launched its Step Together program, a new initiative for the empowerment of women in its dealer channel. Modeled after Step Forward, the program is intended to inspire the professional development of women within the office technology industry, and bring them together for support, collaboration and inspiration. Through fun and engaging networking events the program builds community, creates a positive environment in which to share experiences and supports intentional leaders. Konica Minolta is the first and only manufacturer to bring together the women of the office technology industry in this fashion.

