Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Regenerative Medical System, Suneva Medical, Sanofi and SciVision Biotech Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermal Facial Fillers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermal facial fillers market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.72% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Allergan Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

AQTIS Medical BV (Sinclair Pharma Ltd.)

Bioha Laboratories

Cynosure Inc.

Cosmoderm Sdn Bhd (Vanity Cosmeceutical Sdn Bhd)

ColBar LifeScience Ltd.

Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products Co.

Regenerative Medical System

Suneva Medical Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

SciVision Biotech Inc.

Speciality European Pharma Limited (Contura International Ltd.)

Syneron Medical Ltd. (Candela Laser Corporation)

Ulthera Inc.

Visionmed Ltd.

A dermal facial filler is an injectable solution which fills the soft tissue present under the skin. Dermal fillers can be both synthetic and natural. With age, the flexibility of the skin is lost along with the natural hydration which helps in shaping, supporting and adding volume to the face.

This phenomenon results in the occurrence of wrinkles and sagging of the skin. Dermal fillers are applied through tiny facial injections to specific areas of the face. They raise and pump the facial skin in a gentle manner by replacing the collagen lost due to the above factors.

Dermal fillers are helpful in enhancing the appearance of aging, wrinkling and sagging skin. They are used in the form of a non-invasive treatment to rejuvenate facial skin by minimising or removing wrinkles, raising depressions caused by scars, augmenting lips, and replacing the lost soft-tissue through facial injections.

The dermal facial fillers market is strongly being driven by an increase in the number of people seeking treatment for facial wrinkles and scarring. This increase has occurred on account of a continuous rise in an imbalance diet, stress and insomnia. Another major driver of this market is the fact that this treatment is non-invasive and has does not take a long period of time to be conducted. Moreover, there has been a decrease in the number of complexities which occur post-surgery.

In addition to this, the surgery does not have a prominent scarring as it requires very small incisions which has positively influenced the overall growth of the market. Other factors that are catalysing the growth of this market include a rising ageing population, increasing disposable incomes and raising awareness through social media platforms such as youtube and Instagram.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global dermal facial fillers market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global dermal facial fillers market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global dermal facial fillers market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dermal facial fillers market?

5. What is the breakup of the global dermal facial fillers market based on the material type?

6. What is the breakup of the global dermal facial fillers market based on the product origin?

7. What are the key regions in the global dermal facial fillers market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global dermal facial fillers market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Dermal Facial Fillers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Product Origin

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Temporary Fillers

6.1.1 Collagen

6.1.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.1.2 Market Forecast

6.1.2 HA

6.1.2.1 Market Trends

6.1.2.2 Market Forecast

6.1.3 Collagen Stimulators

6.1.3.1 Market Trends

6.1.3.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Semi-Permanent Fillers

6.2.1 CaHa

6.2.1.1 Market Trends

6.2.1.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Permanent Fillers

6.3.1 PMMA

6.3.1.1 Market Trends

6.3.1.2 Market Forecast

6.3.2 PAAG

6.3.2.1 Market Trends

6.3.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product Origin

7.1 Natural

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Synthetic

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Dermal Facial Fillers Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mo1rkh-facial?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets