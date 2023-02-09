Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,765 in the last 365 days.

Clif Young announces the launch of Absolute Body Armor, a DBA of Braev Life LLC

Absolute Body Armor, a DBA of Braev Life LLC, is the first sports health and wellness training center for both youth and adults

Clif Young is among the best, most successful serial entrepreneurs and business coaches in the Community. His major successful entrepreneurial ventures include Gold Leaf Group INC, Jadyn Exotics INC, Braev Life LLC, and Brother BBQ catering LLC. Clif is about his new entrepreneurial experience called Absolute Body Armor, a DBA of Braev life LLC.

Absolute Body Armor will be a sports training center where kids and adults can get sports training and mentoring. Juan Hernandez, Co-owner of GLG, says, "Clif Young is a mentor with a wealth of knowledge that will continue to grow and  be recognized as an elite businessman." The plan is to develop national-level athletes and coaches through Absolute Body Armor. ABA standards and coaching methods will be inculcated within the culture of this business. 

Under the supervision of dedicated specialists, powerhouse coach, and mentor Ronnie Holley, the personal limits of the individuals will be redefined through Absolute Body Armor. 

Ronnie Holley, Co-owner and COO of Absolute Body Armor, shared, "I am excited about this Journey with Clif Young. We are going to take our community to the next level." Such a venture could have a positive impact on overall public health. The first facility of Absolute Body Armor is scheduled to open in March of 2023.

For more information about Clif and Absolute Body Armor, visit: absolutebodyarmor.com

About Clif Young

Clif Young is a passionate serial entrepreneur and a business coach. He supports business innovation to build a better world. He enjoys motivating people and helping them find their true potential. He owns multiple businesses like Gold Leaf Group INC, Jadyn Exotics INC, Braev Life LLC, and Brother BBQ catering LLC. 

To learn more, visit: https://clifyoung.com or contact Cliff Young at Clif@cvalt.com

Media Contact
Company Name: Braev Life LLC
Contact Person: Clif Young
Email: Send Email
City: Tulare
State: California
Country: United States
Website: Clifyoung.com

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Clif Young announces the launch of Absolute Body Armor, a DBA of Braev Life LLC

You just read:

Clif Young announces the launch of Absolute Body Armor, a DBA of Braev Life LLC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.