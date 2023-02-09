Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,721 in the last 365 days.

Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournaments Scheduled for March

RALEIGH, N.C. (February 9, 2023) More than 3,500 students will compete in the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s 45th annual Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournaments (YHEST) in March. Events will include shotgun, archery, rifle, orienteering and a written hunting skills exam.

The 2023 schedule by state wildlife district is:

District 1: March 25, Eastern 4-H Center, Columbia

District 2: March 11, New Hanover Law Enforcement Officer Range, Castle Hayne

District 3: March 18, Rose Hill Sporting Clays and Hunt Reserve, Nashville

District 4: March 18, Falcon Community Range, Falcon

District 5: March 4, Chatham County Wildlife Club, Bear Creek

District 6: March 25, Lentz Hunter Education Complex, Ellerbe

District 7: March 4, Hunting Creek Shooting Preserve, Harmony

District 8: March 18, Catawba Valley Wildlife Club, Vale

District 9: March 18, Polk County Gun Club, Columbus 
Competition is conducted on senior (high school) and junior (middle and elementary schools) divisional levels, with overall team and overall individual awards based on aggregate scores in all events. Home-schooled students and teams representing 4-H or FFA can also compete, provided they meet eligibility requirements. Sixty teams will move on to compete at the state tournament on April 29 at the Lentz Hunter Education Complex in Ellerbe. For more information about the Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament, go to ncwildlife.org/YHEST.
While the competition is for students 18 years and younger, the Wildlife Commission offers free hunter education courses and advanced hunter education on a regular schedule for all ages. For more information, go to ncwildlife.org/huntered or call 919-707-0031.

 

You just read:

Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournaments Scheduled for March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.