Blue Wave Printing & Display Predicts Top Trade Show Trends for 2023

Blue Wave Printing & Display shows an increase in trade show display purchases.

MANCHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Wave Printing & Display, a leading provider of trade show displays and graphics, today announced its predictions for the top trade show trends of 2023. As the trade show industry continues to bounce back from pandemic restrictions, Blue Wave offers solutions for exhibitors looking to stand out in the crowded trade show floor.

• Focused environment of more engaged attendees: “Our clients have reported a lower overall attendance at trade shows through 2022 than pre-pandemic, but they’ve said that the attendees are more engaged than ever” said Scott Hagelin, CEO of Blue Wave Printing & Display.

• Focus on Sustainability: In 2023, trade show attendees and exhibitors alike are expected to place a greater emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness. Blue Wave Printing & Display is already responding to this trend by offering a range of environmentally responsible display options, including recyclable materials and LED lighting.

• Virtual Integration: Virtual events and hybrid trade shows will continue to grow in popularity, with many exhibitors using virtual elements to complement their in-person displays.

• Discounts and incentives for trade show vendors: As venues are trying to bring engagement back up, we’ve seen discounts and incentives through 2022 and can expect to see them into 2023.

"We are excited to see trade shows continuing to rise back to popularity, although we are still at 75% sales compared to 2019, 2023 is looking very strong for trade shows, " said Scott Hagelin, CEO of Blue Wave Printing & Display. "Our team is committed to providing our clients with solutions to help them stand out at trade shows and achieve their marketing goals."

About Blue Wave Printing & Display

Blue Wave Printing & Display is a leading provider of trade show displays and graphics, offering a full range of products and services to help exhibitors stand out at trade shows and events. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service, Blue Wave Printing & Display is the preferred choice for exhibitors looking to make a lasting impression.

