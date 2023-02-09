Release of Political Prisoners from Nicaragua

Today, the United States welcomes 222 individuals who had been imprisoned by the Government of Nicaragua for exercising their fundamental freedoms and have endured lengthy unjust detentions. The release of these individuals, one of whom is a U.S. citizen, by the Government of Nicaragua marks a constructive step towards addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between the United States and Nicaragua regarding issues of concern. Today’s development is the product of concerted American diplomacy, and we will continue to support the Nicaraguan people.

The individuals released from Nicaraguan custody include political and business leaders, journalists, civil society representatives, and students. Upon the release of these individuals from Nicaragua, the United States facilitated their safe transport to Dulles International Airport. The individuals arrived today, and the United States is providing medical and legal support to ease their arrival.