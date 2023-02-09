Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good morning, everyone.

FOREIGN MINISTER HUSSEIN: Good morning.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: It’s a great pleasure to have my longtime friend Fuad Hussein, the foreign minister of Iraq, here at the State Department in Washington. We have worked together for many years – too many years. But it’s always wonderful to have you here.

But this is an important moment, an important meeting. We have a Strategic Framework Agreement with Iraq, but we are now focused very intensely on the economic dimension of that agreement and the work that we can do together, the United States and Iraq, to continue to strengthen Iraq’s economy, its integration, reintegration in the region, in ways that make a material difference in the lives of the Iraqi people and Iraqi citizens.

One particular focus will be on energy, on electricity. Iraq can and should be strongly energy independent, and this is something that I think the United States and others can continue to support Iraq as it moves in that direction.

So that’s the focus of our conversations, but I would just say as well that President Biden had a very good conversation with Prime Minister Sudani just a few days ago, and we look very much forward with the prime minister to strengthening the strategic partnership that unites Iraq and the United States.

Fuad.

FOREIGN MINISTER HUSSEIN: Thank you very much, and thank you, Tony. Thank you for your friendship – personal friend, but also you are a friend of the Iraqi people. Thank you very much for your support in the fight against ISIS. And we worked together, we fought together, we defeated the so-called Islamic State together, and we will continue working together on the basis of building and rebuilding our economy. And with your support, with the American companies’ support – we are in need for your support in various fields, and we will continue our cooperation.

And thank you very much for your time and for receiving us here.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you, my friend.

FOREIGN MINISTER HUSSEIN: Thank you. Bye-bye.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thanks, everyone.