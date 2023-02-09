Industrial Chocolate Market to Reach US$ 87.68 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.4% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

By 2033, the Combined Sales of Industrial Chocolate Market may Surpass US$ 87.68 billion; the Rise in Healthier and Sustainable Products May Drive Sales. Europe dominated the market share for industrial chocolates and chocolate brands with a CAGR of 4.2%. Global industrial chocolate market share is highly concentrated, and the top four players account for over 90% of total revenues.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to forecasts, the global industrial chocolate market may reach US$ 57 billion by 2023, recording a 4.4% CAGR. By 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 87.68 billion.



An elevated level of awareness around food brands is driving resolution in the food and beverage industry. A growing focus on creating a differentiated experience is encouraging companies to launch innovative products. This awareness is accompanied by an increased sense of responsibility regarding sourcing, production, and how those involved in the output are treated.

The increasing number of regulations and legislation is impacting the sourcing and delivery of food products. Consumers seek certified products because of environmental costs as well as ethical concerns. Vendors deliver satisfaction in a variety of ways, from multisensory experiences to shared experiences.

The market leaders are developing products to meet consumers’ rapidly evolving needs. This may improve their happiness and health, and ensure the cultivation and manufacture of cacao beans and chocolate are of the highest quality.

Get a Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16643

It is becoming increasingly evident that the demand for healthier and sustainable products is fueled by a paradigm shift in behavior and an awareness of health and obesity. Several companies are working to stay relevant in the changing marketplace, changing tastes, and changing consumer demands.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Cocoa butter is expected to dominate the total industrial chocolate market in 2023 with a CAGR of 3.5%.

The United States, a leading industrial chocolate market, is expected to reach US$ 15.2 billion.

Competitive Landscape:

There is a high concentration of industrial chocolate in the global market, with over 90% of total revenues accounted for by the top four players. Leading vendors are expanding their capacity into cocoa-producing countries to stay better protected from unbalanced climatic and economic conditions in the market.

As companies focus more on enhancing discovery through a variety of cultural and novelty influences and refine the products they offer, they may be able to attract new consumers around the world.

There are several top players in the global industrial chocolate market, including Barry Callebaut Group, Cargill, Fuji Oil, and Cémoi, who compete based on product innovation, quality, and price.

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including Alpezzi Chocolate SA de CV, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Davis Chocolate, Ferrero International S.A., Foleys Candies LP, Guittard Chocolate Co., IRCA Spa, Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., and others.

Talk with Subject Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16643

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, PRONATEC, a supplier of fair-trade, eco-friendly ingredients, opened its new factory to process 100% organic cocoa in Beringen, Switzerland. In addition to producing organic cocoa mass, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder, this facility is the first of its kind in Switzerland. Around 15,000 tons of cocoa beans can be processed each year by small cooperatives.

It was announced in February 2022 that a Malaysian cocoa manufacturer had signed a contract with Clegg Food Projects to convert a former Philips Avent facility into a cocoa and chocolate factory.

A partnership with a local manufacturer in India in 2020 resulted in Cargill opening its first chocolate manufacturing facility in mid-2021. The facility produced 10,000 tons of chocolate compounds in its first year.



Given Below are the Industrial Chocolate Market Segments

By Product, the Industrial Chocolate Market is Segmented as:

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder



By Application, the Industrial Chocolate Market is Segmented as:

Bakery

Ice cream and Frozen Dessert

Dairy

Cereals

Others



By Type, the Industrial Chocolate Market is Segmented as:

Confectionery

Cocoa and Other Products

By Region, Industrial Chocolate Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia



Buy Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16643

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary | Industrial Chocolate Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Browse Full Reports@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-chocolate-market

Check Our Related Food and Beverage Research Reports:

Compound Chocolate Market: The global compound chocolate market is estimated to reach US$ 26.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to surpass US$ 50.5 Bn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Vegan Chocolate Market: The vegan chocolate market is valued at USD 1.0 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 4.0 Bn by 2032.

Low-calorie Chocolate Market: The global low-calorie chocolate market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, the low-calorie chocolate market size will reach US$ 2.8 Bn by 2032.

Premium Chocolate Market: The global premium chocolate market is estimated at USD 29.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 67.8 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2032. Future Market Insights projects the premium chocolate market to remain steady, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2032 in comparison to the CAGR of 5.2% posted between 2017 and 2021.

Industrial Chocolate Market: In 2023, the global industrial chocolate market is expected to hit US$ 57 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4%. By 2033, the market is estimated at US$ 87.68 billion.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com