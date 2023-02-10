Opal Group's Spring Learning & Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit 2023

Opal Group logo Logo Logo Neiman Marcus Group Historical Tour at the Neiman Marcus Flagship Store at 1618 Main St, Dallas, TX. Keynote Presentation: Achieving True Empowerment: The Critical Collaboration of L&D and DE&I / Ramona Arora, Dell Technologies CLO & La Toya Collins, Dell Technologies VP of Culture, Diversity & Inclusion.

A space where the hard, uncomfortable, and brave conversations take place that drives change.

Let's create a space for the hard, uncomfortable conversations that we need to bravely have, these conversations are what really drive change; Where our talent are invited in, seen, belong and thrive” — Ramona Arora, CLO, Dell Technologies

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opal Group’s Spring Learning & Development and Diversity, Equity& Inclusion Executive Summit 2023.

Opal Group hosted the Spring Learning & Development and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Executive Summit 2023, February 5th-7th, at The Statler Hotel in Dallas, TX. As expected, it became an invaluable experience for all attendees, with +100+ leaders, more than 20 top-tier speakers, and over 10 hours of strategically designed networking opportunities.

The Spring L&D & DE&I Executive Summit brought together more than 100 of the most influential Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Learning & Development experts from Fortune 1000 and leading consumer brands. Together, they explored the challenges and opportunities organizations face as they strive for meaningful, positive change in their workplaces.

The executive-level Summit focused on creating a space for meaningful change in the workplace. As Ramona Arora, Chief Learning Officer at Dell Technologies, who has been a long-time advocate for creating spaces where hard conversations can be had, and one of the Premier Keynote Speakers, said:

“Together, let us create a space for the hard and the uncomfortable conversations that we need to bravely have with ourselves and each other – for making time and space for these conversations are what really drive change; the change we need to ensure that our organizations move beyond representation to places where our talent are invited in, seen, belong and thrive.”

The Spring Summit featured speakers representing Global Brands, including Johnson & Johnson, Focus Brands, Google, AT&T, Victoria's Secret, Western Union, Regions Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., DaVita Health Care, Fossil Group, CrossFit, DWS Group, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc, Global Medical Response, Akamai Technologies, Nike and more!

Interactive sessions took the spotlight with topics such as Achieving True Empowerment: The Critical Collaboration of L&D and DE&I, Emerging Leaders: Transforming New Leader Development for the Future Workplace, Driving DEI Brand Integration, The Knowing-Doing Gap: The Science of Creating Behavior Change at scale, You’ve been labeled “WOKE,” Now what?, Leveraging Data and Insights in Sparking Learning Innovation, and much more engaging panels and presentations.

As part of Opal Group’s traditional immersive experiences crafted for its attendees, no visit to Dallas could be complete without stopping by the historical flagship store of The Neiman Marcus Group. Everyone enjoyed a private tour of this 1914 Beaux Arts six-story building, best known for its signature red awnings, While they learned about the rich history of Neiman Marcus, their impact on the community of Dallas and the country, and how they are getting ready for the future of work.

Opal Group is committed to providing an environment where attendees can gain valuable insights into best practices for driving positive organizational changes. With expert speakers sharing their experiences and giving actionable steps towards progress in this field, this summit became a critical tool and beneficial for all involved.

We look forward to hosting this important event and helping our attendees take meaningful steps toward creating a more inclusive workplace environment where everyone feels welcome and respected. We invite everyone interested in attending this important event to register now! For more information about Opal Group’s L& D & DE&I Executive Summits, Summer and Fall editions 2023, visit the following link.