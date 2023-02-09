Key Insights on $15.1 Billion Opportunity in the Food 3D Printing Market | Natural Machines, byFlow, Print2taste GmbH

Food 3D Printing Market

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Food 3D Printing Market is mostly driven by increase in the adoption of 3D food printing to reduce food wastage. According to Food 3D Printing Market Analysis, potato skins with a finer texture print more easily than those with a coarser texture.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Food 3D Printing Market," The Food 3D Printing Market Size was valued at $226.20 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 52.8% from 2022 to 2031.

With whole grain flour and potato skin powder as the material feed, the industries set the extrusion printing conditions of the in-house built CARK printer to a printing speed of 600 mm/min and an extrusion motor speed of 600 rpm. And a 1.28 mm diameter nozzle at 6 bar of pressure. Instant noodles that were 3D printed and then processed were adopted by consumers just like other items. Blended noodles are suitable for breakfast as they have an energy content of 414.39 kcal/100 g.

Owing to broad awareness and implementation of 3D printing technology in food products, Europe is anticipated to hold the largest Food 3D Printing Market Share during the forecast period. The presence of major market players in the European region, together with an increase in innovation by European players, is anticipated to support the expansion of the European Food 3D Printing Market Forecast period. The market in North America and the Asia-Pacific is expected to expand significantly in the upcoming years as a result of rise in demand for commoditized food items that are both highly customizable and reasonably priced in these two regions. Growth in partnerships between food producers and food technology firms across North America is anticipated to support the region's 3D food printing market expansion.

However, the slow processing time acts as a restraint in the 3D food printing market. One of the main obstacles to the 3D food printing sector is time. 3D food printing requires a lot more time than conventional cooking does. The printer must maintain a high level of accuracy when printing food, which is the primary cause of this lengthy printing process. It is a key factor limiting the Food 3D Printing Market Growth.

The 3d food printing market is segmented into technology, ingredient, end user, and region. On the basis of technology, the 3D food printing market is segmented into extrusion-based printing, binder jetting, selective laser sintering, and inkjet printing. The extrusion-based printing segment accounted for a major share in the 3D food printing market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By ingredient, it is classified into dough, fruits & vegetables, proteins, sauces, dairy products, carbohydrates, and other ingredients. The carbohydrates segment accounted for a major share in the 3D food printing market in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the 3d food printing market is divided into government, commercial, and residential. The commercial segment accounted for a major share in the 3D food printing market in 2021 and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. 3D food printing is used widely for commercial purposes as it helps to prepare a variety of dishes. As a result, due to attractive packaging and long shelf life, the demand for 3d food printing has grown at a rapid pace for commercial uses.

In 2021, Europe accounted for 35.1% share in the global 3D food printing market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to possess the CAGRs of 51.9% and 53.4% respectively, owing to Food 3D Printing Market Trendsin consumer awareness of the value of healthy living and an increase in television programs featuring food & recipes.

Some of the key players analyzed in the Food 3D Printing Industry are Natural Machines, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, byFlow, Print2taste GmbH, Barilla, Beehex, ANIWAA PTE. LTD, Modern Meadow, DOVETAILED, 3DESSERTS GRAPHIQUES, TNO, 3D Systems, SHIYIN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, REDEFINE MEAT LTD, NOVAMEAT.

Top Findings of the study

>On the basis of ingredient, the carbohydrates dominated the market in the year 2021.

>n the basis of end user, government segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 54.3% during the forecast period.

>On the basis of technology, the extrusion-based printing is likely to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 53.6% during the forecast period.

>Region wise, Europe dominated the global 3D food printing market.

