Harrison Co. Advises WiseConn Engineering on Its Equity Investment From Morningside Group

/EIN News/ -- SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm focused on the agriculture and ag-tech sectors, today announced it advised WiseConn Engineering ("WiseConn" or the "Company"), a leading provider of precision irrigation and fertigation automation systems, on its equity investment from Morningside Group ("Morningside"). The investment will be primarily used to support WiseConn's expansion into new geographic markets including Australia and Europe.

WiseConn has revolutionized precision irrigation by enabling growers to control their irrigation systems remotely from any device with internet connection. WiseConn's DropControl® hardware and software solution allows growers to save time by managing fields automatically and remotely, preserve crop yields with more precise input application, and realize cost savings on labor, water, and fertilizer use. The Company currently serves more than 2,000 farms across 15 countries.

"I am pleased with the outcome of our equity raise and look forward to working with Morningside and deploying the new capital to drive more value for our clients and grow our Company," said Cristóbal Rivas, WiseConn's CEO. "It has been a pleasure working with Sean and the Harrison Co. team. Harrison Co. allocated significant resources to WiseConn throughout the process, including substantial Partner-level attention and support, while structuring a highly favorable deal for our Company. Harrison Co.'s expertise in the ag-tech sector is invaluable, and we look forward to working with them again in the future."

"We are excited to be working with WiseConn and look forward to helping the Company expand into new territories and grow its business," added Mick Sawka of Morningside Group. "The investment process was made seamless by the Harrison Co. team members, who were outstanding to work with both professionally and personally."

Sean Deson, Harrison Co. Partner commented, "We are delighted to have represented WiseConn on its equity raise. Cris and the WiseConn team have created an indispensable tool for growers that improves the economic and environmental sustainability of the agricultural sector at large. This investment will enable WiseConn to enhance its product offerings and bring its technology to new geographies and markets."

ABOUT WISECONN ENGINEERING

WiseConn is a leading provider of precision irrigation and fertigation automation systems. The Company's state-of-the-art hardware and software solution, dubbed DropControl®, is used by a large and growing number of farming operations globally. WiseConn is based in Santiago, Chile, and Fresno, CA.

ABOUT MORNINGSIDE GROUP

Morningside Group was founded in 1986, by the Chan family of Hong Kong, to make private equity and venture capital investments. The group is managed by investment professionals who are entrepreneurial, have deep industry knowledge and are effective in the local environment in which they operate. In addition to its investment activities, Morningside Group is strongly committed to social responsibility.

ABOUT HARRISON CO. LLC

Harrison Co. is an investment banking firm dedicated to the agriculture and ag-tech sectors. The team of experienced senior financial experts helps clients make critical strategic business, mergers, acquisitions, and financing decisions to ensure optimal outcomes. Harrison Co. prides itself on providing highly personal, customized service to its valued clients from its offices located in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Fresno.

For more information, visit www.harrisonco.com.

Contact

Sean Deson

Partner

+1 (917) 971 6114

sdeson@harrisonco.com

Contact Information:

Brenda Klauss

Research & Media Project Manager

bklauss@harrisonco.com

252-671-2411



Bill Harrison

Managing Partner

wharrison@harrisonco.com

917-596-5533



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.