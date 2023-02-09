Biotin Supplement Market Size Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.1% From 2022-2031

The rise in awareness regarding vitamin supplements is expected to propel the growth of the biotin supplements industry.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Biotin Supplement Market," The biotin supplement market size was valued at $583.36 million in 2021, and biotin supplement market forecast is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Vitamin B7 popularly known as biotin is a water-soluble member of the vitamin-B family. Biotin is an essential nutrient that is naturally present in some food and also available as a supplement. Biotin supplements are used to cure biotin deficiency and are also used for skincare, haircare, and nail care. Animal-based protein sources like beef liver, chicken liver, salmon, and eggs have a high biotin content. These supplements should be taken only after the consideration of the doctor as they can interfere with certain lab tests.

Leading Key Players:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Nestle S.A., Nutraceutical Corporation, Vytalogy Wellness, L.L.C., Zenwise, LLC, SBR Nutrition, Doctor's Best, Inc., Sports Research Corporation, NOW Health Group, Inc., Life Extension, Designs for Health, Inc., SolaGarden Naturals

Regional Outlook:

The biotin supplement market analysis is done on the basis of product form, distributional channel, application, and region. By product form, the market is divided into capsules, tablets, soft gels, liquid, gummies, and powders. By distributional channel, the market is further divided into supermarkets, specialty stores, and e-commerce. By application, the market is classified into pharmaceuticals, skin-care, health-care, and nail-care. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Rise in demand for organic food can hamper the growth of the market since many food contain some biotin. Anyone can get recommended amounts of biotin by eating a variety of food, including meat, fish, eggs, and organ meats (such as liver), seeds, and nuts. The surge in the growth for organic food market may hamper the biotin supplement market demand since according to the report of the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements biotin, a B vitamin, is an essential nutrient that is naturally present in some food so if one consumes food the one does not require biotin supplements.

By product form, the capsules segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period registering a growth of 8.7%. This growth is owing to its fast-acting property as it is absorbed by the body faster compared to other forms of biotin supplements.

