EarlyBirds Maps the Global Biotechnology Industry to Enable Innovators and Early Adopters

/EIN News/ -- Forde, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an open innovation ecosystem and platform built to connect innovators with early adopters of nascent innovations, recently published a statement about the potential of biotechnology and how organisations around the world can leverage the EarlyBirds platform to harness the power of biotechnology innovations that are only recently coming into existence for the betterment of their businesses and programs.

The Biotechnology Innovation Organisation defines biotechnology, at its simplest, as technology based on biology - biotechnology harnesses cellular and biomolecular processes to develop technologies and products that help improve our lives and the health of our planet. We have used the biological processes of microorganisms for more than 6,000 years to make useful food products, such as bread and cheese, and to preserve dairy products. Modern biotechnology provides breakthrough products and technologies to combat debilitating and rare diseases, reduce our environmental footprint, feed the hungry, use less and cleaner energy, and have safer, cleaner and more efficient industrial manufacturing processes.

Organisations that are interested in adopting biotechnology innovations can join EarlyBirds as an “Early Adopter” organization at https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter to see some of the many innovations being produced by innovators worldwide exploring the reaches of what biotechnology can do for humans.

The biotech industry is large, complex, and confusing as there are many types of biotechnology available and many uses and applications of the vast array of biotechnologies. There are many subdisciplines in biotechnology varying from medical, industrial, marine, aquatics, food, bioinformatics and more. While the uses and applications of biotechnology generally fall into four main fields of environment, medicine, industry and agriculture, all of these offer a wide variety of advantages and solutions to critical problems. The World Economic Forum observes our collective ability to engineer biology together with the deployment of automation, AI and data-analytics in production processes, has advanced in leaps and bounds over the last two decades, spurring a biomanufacturing revolution. Economies of scale are enabling significant cost reductions in fundamental unit operations, which in turn have enabled a maturation of the overall biological engineering toolkit. The World Economic Forum suggests three ways to speed up the biotechnology revolution by significantly expanding the biomanufacturing workforce, scaling the development and deployment of biomanufacturing solutions to accelerate the bio-economy, and policy keeping pace to facilitate impactful solutions and mitigate risks.

Meanwhile, the team at EarlyBirds is doing their part to hasten biotechnology innovation by connecting innovators in the space with early adopting organisations that can apply their innovations in novel ways to solve real human problems. Innovators who want their work featured on the EarlyBirds platform can find more information at https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator to learn more and to join the platform.

For anyone looking to expand their workforce or increase the scale of development of biotechnology solutions in their organisation, EarlyBirds has access to large sets of data about this diverse industry, as well as information about a range of approaches to address a variety of challenges with biotechnology solutions. Those who are interested in analysing the policy implications of biotechnology can also find the information they need for their research on the EarlyBirds platform.

EarlyBirds can create global innovation maps based on a biotechnology discipline or sub-discipline or an entire industry theme. These innovation maps are created in collaboration with a customer's specific needs and business outcomes, to make them as useful as possible for each organisation’s specific goals. The maps are populated with relevant data from the EarlyBirds platform and a big data pool of over 4.5 million innovative startup, scaleup and mature companies working in the biotechnology space or whatever other innovative space an organisation might be looking to investigate. The maps are dynamic with regular data updates and an ability to add new segments or themes as the industry develops, making them endlessly useful as tools for anyone looking to learn more about innovative spaces and what the EarlyBirds platform can do for an organisation looking to invest in more innovative technologies like those in the biotechnology space.

