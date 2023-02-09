ALKEME Acquires PEO Exchange

Acquisition Expands ALKEME's Access to Nationwide PEO Network

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of the PEO Exchange, a Tampa, Florida-based PEO exchange that specializes in securing tough-to-place workers' compensation claims throughout the United States.

PEO Exchange works with over 200 PEOs, EORs and ASOs through an automated portal serving a wide range of industries, including: roofing, staffing, transportation, solar, dispensaries and many others.

"PEO Exchange brings another industry-leading brand to the ALKEME family and helps us expand our presence in Florida," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "We are pleased to welcome them to the ALKEME family and look forward to our growth in the future."

"We wanted to find a partner that could help our company scale while retaining our existing corporate structure and autonomy," said Mike Erstling, President of the PEO Exchange. "With ALKEME supporting us with resources, buying power and cross-selling opportunities, we are able to future-proof our company and pass value-add services along to our clients."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-50 privately held insurance agencies in the US. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings, including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.

