Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,663 in the last 365 days.

ALKEME Acquires PEO Exchange

Acquisition Expands ALKEME's Access to Nationwide PEO Network

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of the PEO Exchange, a Tampa, Florida-based PEO exchange that specializes in securing tough-to-place workers' compensation claims throughout the United States. 

PEO Exchange works with over 200 PEOs, EORs and ASOs through an automated portal serving a wide range of industries, including: roofing, staffing, transportation, solar, dispensaries and many others.

"PEO Exchange brings another industry-leading brand to the ALKEME family and helps us expand our presence in Florida," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "We are pleased to welcome them to the ALKEME family and look forward to our growth in the future."

"We wanted to find a partner that could help our company scale while retaining our existing corporate structure and autonomy," said Mike Erstling, President of the PEO Exchange. "With ALKEME supporting us with resources, buying power and cross-selling opportunities, we are able to future-proof our company and pass value-add services along to our clients."

ABOUT ALKEME
ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-50 privately held insurance agencies in the US. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings, including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.

Contact Information:
Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

Related Images






Image 1: PEO Exchange Acquisition


ALKEME Insurance acquires PEO Broker Exchange



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


PEO Exchange Acquisition

PEO Exchange Acquisition

You just read:

ALKEME Acquires PEO Exchange

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.