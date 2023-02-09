Latvian developers have created a cloud platform Beeble for secure data exchange
Beeble – a platform that includes a secure email service and encrypted cloud storage. Confidential environment for a secure exchange and storage of users dataRIGA, LATVIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to the challenges of the digital world in the field of information security and privacy, a group of Latvian developers have created Beeble – a platform that includes a secure email service and encrypted cloud storage. The platform is a confidential environment for a secure exchange and storage of encrypted data. The Beeble project has left the early access stage, has passed the last round of beta testing, and offers new users the opportunity to register and use the platform for free.
Beeble.com is now available to both private users and businesses. The exchange of confidential and protected information on the Beeble platform is set up in such a way that only the users themselves have the access to their personal data.
The idea of a secure communication channel for secure data transfer between business representatives emerged ten years ago. By 2018, this idea had grown into a project that encompassed an entire platform, where no one except the user has access to the user's information. Privacy and information protection is the key, and plans for expansion culminated in the creation of cloud storage and e-mail. “The project we developed is the basis for healthy communication between people and doing business in a way where all information is protected,” says Maxim Papush, one of the Beeble developers.
The confidentiality of information on the Beeble platform is guaranteed. “We originally designed the system so that even developers would not be able to decrypt the data without the participation of the owner of this data. No information is stored, sent, or processed on our servers in an accessible way. We, unlike many other cloud services, do not have access to user passwords, the content of emails and sent information. All data is first encrypted on the client's device and only then it is sent to us. The unique passwords are known only to the users themselves. Neither we nor anyone else can access information without the consent of the user. This applies to both mail and the cloud,” the developer emphasizes.
The Beeble platform, according to its creators, has not reinvented the wheel and is not the only player on the market, but it has undeniable advantages. “We have competitors, but our key difference is that we have combined email and cloud storage in one product. All user actions take place within one app, in which switching between tools and functions is simple and convenient. In addition, we have many free addresses available for registration, which allows the users to create beautiful personal accounts", explains Maxim Papush. In the Beeble email, you can, for example, exchange audio and video messages, set the time of automatic deletion of letters or files, etc. In turn, users can share the files uploaded to the Beeble cloud both within the system or as external links. Moreover, doing so does not require the installation of any additional programs or plugins for it to work.
While the large technology companies strengthen their power over the digital world through the collection and monetization of personal and business information of billions of people, Beeble offers an alternative solution where user privacy and information confidentiality are protected. There are no ads in the app, as developers we do not have access to files and letters of the customers. As a result, the transfer or sale of user information to third parties (advertisers and possibly fraudsters) is out of question.
A free account for private users on Beeble is offered with a total 1 GB of storage for the email and cloud, along with the base functions of the app, such as password-protected emails, reliable encryption key, integrated email, and cloud storage. In the future, the users can connect a paid account with increased storage and expanded functionality. The Beeble platform allows access to a variety of tools suitable for business, private interests, teams, or projects, and it is also possible transfer the necessary amount of user domains to the platform.
Beeble-encrypted letters and files can also be sent to recipients who use traditional email. Thus, the compatibility and security of communication with any person is maintained.
“We hope that people will start thinking about to whom and how their private and business information is available. People do not understand how much information actually "leaks" in the virtual world, and what opportunities this opens for those who use this information. It can be dangerous. Our mission is to give people an alternative based on the paradigm of absolute privacy. Where all your information is your property, and no one can access it without your knowledge and consent", emphasizes Odyssey Kriviy.
