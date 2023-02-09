Brooklyn Business Owner Advocates for Minority Business Survival to Make Socioeconomic Support More Attainable
Amarachi Restaurant, one of Brooklyn's favorite eateries and a staple in the community owner uses the lessons learned to advocate for black business owners
I am not going through the challenges in my business in vain. It is my chance to speak up and out to help make it better for Black entrepreneurs.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the economy in Brooklyn and other urban cities in the United States seems to be booming with a noticeable increase in businesses leading to a jump in business sales, Black-owned businesses are still struggling to survive post-pandemic. Joseph Adewumi, Owner of Amarachi, a West African Restaurant and Lounge in Brooklyn is working hard to keep the doors open and refuses to concede to the current closure atmosphere enveloping the city without exploring every single option possible.
— Joseph Adewumi
Amarachi, a very popular restaurant visited by international dignitaries from Africa while visiting NYC, as well as local Brooklynites looking to taste and experience Pan-African cuisine, has had its share of struggles as they worked to stay afloat amid the city's COVID protocols put in place at the height of the COVID pandemic. At that time, Joseph served as the head of the Black Restaurant Coalition (a collective of local Black restaurant owners) where he worked fervently to position all parties within the BRC to be successful and have the best chance at longevity.
Closing out the year 2022, Joseph had to resign from his position to dedicate more focus and effort to his own restaurant. With higher rents, increased labor costs, supply chain issues, and the new societal landscape sustainability things were becoming bleak. Like many business owners, he sorts assistance from the government via the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan. After an 8-month waiting period, Armarachi was denied. The other option was to apply for a high-interest loan. Other Black business owners shared similar fates and shared their stories with him.
Adewumi's entrepreneurial spirit and continued drive to succeed were heavily motivated by his family. His late brother and Co-founder Jonathan Adewumi, who passed away from COVID was also a key contributor to the success of Amarachi.
“Jonathan, my big brother was a true entrepreneur and family anchor. He was the brainchild behind our family’s restaurant. Amarachi is our family, our community, our legacy,” shares Joseph Adewumi. "I am not going through the challenges in my business in vain. It is my chance to speak up and out to help make it better for Black entrepreneurs."
Joseph started a GoFundMe page which has drawn in community support bringing him to just over 10% of his $100,000 goal.
He remains optimistic about Amarachi’s future while hoping to satisfy the restaurant's back rent. Joseph plans to use this ordeal as motivation to become an advocate and speak to other Black entrepreneurs to help empower them for success by meeting with various elected officials, and organization leaders to discuss ideas that can be implemented to help not only his business but others in his community and the entire city.
During the month of February in honor of Black History Month we encourage everyone to support Amarachi by dining in, ordering carry-out, or booking the space for private events and throughout the entire year. Experience great food, and cocktails in a comfortable environment. Visit amarachirestaurant.com to see the full menu and sign up for upcoming events.
Amarachi: Amarachi Restaurant is a melting pot for the Black Diaspora that relies on its ancestral roots in Africa and the Caribbean to provide a global Black experience through food. Amarachi draws customers from all social classes to enjoy themselves through the delicious food, sweet music, and eclectic vibe in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, NY. Amarachi has been a place to welcome and celebrate our heroes and icons from the Ooni of Ife, the King of all Yorubas, actor Danny Glover, superstars like Akon, to the Honorable NYC Mayor Eric Adams. Amarachi also dedicates time to helping smaller businesses and the community, by hosting pop-ups, open mics, and fundraisers. Amarachi is not just a restaurant but more like an ecosystem; full of networks and diverse people working together under one banner.
