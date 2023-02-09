OCCAM PARTNERS NET CRICKET SPONSORSHIP DEAL
EINPresswire.com/ -- Occam Partners yesterday unveiled its sponsorship of the South London Odd Balls cricket team, further increasing its commitment to grassroots and community sport. The exclusive two year deal sees Occam Partners take kit branding and club sponsorship, as it seeks to build its position amongst London audiences, in the global foreign exchange market.
This further increases Occam Partners’ commitment to sport sponsorship, following their sponsorship signing in football last year. The currency exchange, which was founded in 2021 has enjoyed significant growth over the last two years, specifically within sports and entertainment sectors.
Jon Goss, Director at Occam Partners said: “In an Ashes year and with our audience demographic, we felt that cricket would be a perfect fit for our brand. Everyone at Occam is delighted to be partnering with the South London Odd Balls and look forward to their success on the pitch. We looked at several sponsorship opportunities, but felt this partnership aligned closest with our values and commitment to grassroots sport, embodying a real sense of community.”
Steven Ritchie, President of the South London Odd Balls said: “It is hugely exciting time for Occam Partners and we are thrilled to be partnering with them in their journey. We look forward to bringing our passion and professionalism to their brand throughout this summer and beyond.”
Alistair Gammell
