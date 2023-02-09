Bankers Factoring LLC, an employee-owned A/R factoring company, has opened a Honolulu Office headed by Daryl Avelino.

Honolulu, HI Office added to existing Dalton, GA and Fort Lauderdale, FL Offices.

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Bankers Factoring LLC, an employee-owned receivable factoring company, has opened an office in Honolulu, HI, headed by Daryl Avelino, Vice President of Business Development.

Daryl has been successful working with small businesses to national companies helping them grow and be more profitable. His vast experience with back-office solutions and knowledge of SaaS and ERPS stems from working at ADP as a Major Accounts District Manager, Director of Sales at a PEO (Professional Employer Organization), and a VP at a business consulting firm.

“Hawaii has always been a great market, and Bankers Factoring is blessed to add Daryl Avelino on the ground in Honolulu,” stated Chris Curtin, President of Bankers Factoring LLC.

Curtin goes on to say, “Bankers Factoring, being an employee-owned factoring company, understands that the entrepreneur on the ground in Hawaii wants to see a local who understands their situation and industry. Who stands ready to help fellow business owners with their cash flow needs.”

Avelino is quoted as saying, “I have worked with Chris helping fellow business owners for more than ten years. I see great things happening on the ground in Hawaii, and I’m excited to be part of the Bankers Factoring team.”

Information regarding the Honolulu office can be found on the company's website:

https://www.bankersfactoring.com/hawaii-factoring-purchase-order-financing-company/factoring-company-in-honolulu-hi/

Bankers Factoring LLC has offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Honolulu, HI, and Dalton, GA, with virtual offices throughout the US that can be found at:

https://www.bankersfactoring.com/bankers-factoring-locations-offices/

Bankers Factoring LLC is an employee-owned A/R factoring company specializing in non-recourse A/R factoring and purchase order financing for the not-yet bankable entrepreneur. Our typical monthly client funding is from $25,000 to $4,000,000 per month. We have special funding programs for start-ups, MBEs, staffing, payroll, and government contractors.

For additional details about Bankers Factoring, please visit bankersfactoring.com, call 866-598-4295, or email info@bankersfactoring.com

