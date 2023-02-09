Cutting-Edge Emergency Response Network Systems Being Placed in New Applications with Multiple Agencies in the USA and Globally: Cytta Corp. (Stock Symbol: CYCA)

Advanced Technology Video Systems with Real-Time Options.

Sales to Police Departments, Civilian, and Military Support Agencies.

New VP of Sales Appointed with Extensive Background in Business Solutions.

Multiple First Responder Clients Conduct Advanced IGAN Training Exercises in Texas and California.

Experienced New COO Appointed to Oversee Operations, Sales, Marketing, and Communications.



Cytta Corp CYCA brings technology from the military to enterprise. The company’s proprietary SUPR Stream technology has been designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher-resolution video. Their IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) seamlessly streams all relevant video and audio during emergency situations, while allowing real-time video and audio communication among all participating parties. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, and their command centers.

CYCA products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments and evolved through use in the military, meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption and disseminate through a command center to multiple parties. CYCA is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to stream and disseminate more high-quality videos with fewer resources.

CYCA manufactures all of its products in the USA. Their team of specialists has been put together to productize and distribute this technology across multiple enterprise use cases. CYCA management is integrating this technology into operations that have the need to send and store more high-quality videos and images with fewer resources.

CYCA Expands IGAN Sales and Marketing Executive Management Team

Mr. John Bristol is Appointed Vice President, Sales Introducing IGAN to America

On February 6th CYCA announced that John Bristol has joined its executive team as Vice President, Sales. Mr. Bristol has had a very successful 25-year career in all sales management, services management, channel management, business development and executive leadership roles. Mr. Bristol has successfully provided technical business solutions, both in developing initial markets for new technologies for emerging companies as well as large public and international corporations. His talents are well suited to CYCA needs as his focus is selling and leading teams to deliver complex technology-based solutions to business and government.

Mr. Bristol has extensive experience in the development of new accounts focused on enterprise document automation projects, B2B E-Commerce, Product Lifecycle Management, SAAS, and IT Outsourcing. He has also coordinated business operations through channel resellers, VARs, OEMs, and manufacturers.

CYCA First Responder Clients Conduct Advanced IGAN Training Exercises in Texas and California

On January 31st CYCA reported on conducting a group IGAN demonstration and training exercises organized by two of its foundational first responder clients, California's Chino Police Department and North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT.us).

The CYCA senior technical team attended in Chino CA at the behest of the City of Chino Police Department, a 5-year licensee purchaser of the advanced IGAN incident command system. Chino was a previous user of the original IGAN and recently upgraded to the advanced system. Chino had also arranged for multiple other first responder organizations to attend the training seminar on the advanced IGAN features.

Additionally, because the senior members of the CYCA technical team attended the City of Chino exercise, CYCA demonstrated certain advanced and very desirable capabilities, in beta form, which we will be adding to the IGAN functionality in the very near future. Many of the First Responder organizations present are now reaching out to the CYCA sales team regarding purchasing the IGAN for their departments.

The North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT.us), is a large organization consisting of multiple regional public safety partners focused on educating their members in new technologies for public safety UAS operations. PSURT senior management arranged and conducted an IGAN 2.0 live demonstration exercise for their public safety members in Dallas TX as part of their technology demonstration and training programs. This purely practical demonstration of IGAN 2.0 and its functionality for all departments gave the numerous PSURT members representing multiple Texas departments a hands-on opportunity to see and participate with all of the current IGAN 2.0 functionality.

The IGAN 2.0 introductory sales model relies heavily upon CYCA reference clients working closely with the company to introduce the product to new departments and user input to create the add-on features that will allow the IGAN to ultimately fulfill a much larger space in the safety and security marketplace.

Cytta Corp. Secures Significant New C-Suite Addition

On January 30th CYCA announced that Ms. Natalia Sokolova has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO Ms. Sokolova will oversee the company's daily business operations, sales, marketing, and communications. She will also focus on developing and implementing CYCA business strategies and optimizing the organization's operational capabilities related to our IGAN 2.0 rollout.

Ms. Natalia Sokolova has driven critical initiatives for over 20 years in the domains of global entrepreneurship, strategic growth, and innovation. She spent an earlier decade leading Investor Relations for publicly traded US and Canadian firms globally. She is an industry thought leader and a frequent speaker at many prestigious Family Office, Equity Investment, and Digital Assets conferences. For the past 8 years, she has been an active investor and advisor to early-stage technology ventures across Web3, Video Streaming, and DeFi innovations. Natalia is a second-generation Swiss Single Family Office (SFO) and holds degrees in both International Business and Finance (Magna Cum Laude) from the University of Maryland.

