LiquidX Wins 2023 Global Finance “World’s Best Trade Finance Provider Award” Following Record 150% Growth
Andrew Farnhill, Business Development Advisor, LiquidX, accepts award for "Best Trade Document Management" from Global Finance Magazine's Gilly Wright.
LiquidX's best-in-class technology recognized as “Best Trade Document Management” in 23rd annual awards
Our technology has enabled us to launch innovative new solutions and work with regional banks to provide the tools they need to translate strong client relationships into trade finance assets.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidX, the leading global fintech platform for digitization, monetization, and risk mitigation for trade finance, is honored to have been recognized for “Best Trade Document Management” in Global Finance’s annual World’s Best Trade Finance Providers awards. The distinction follows a banner sales year for the company, highlighted by record 150% growth.
— Jim Toffey, CEO, LiquidX
The Global Finance Awards recognize global leaders in finance product and service offerings in more than 100 countries and territories. Selected by the magazine’s editorial review board — with input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts — contenders including banks and providers are evaluated based on transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.
“The Trade Finance sector has seen steady growth in the past year that was spurred on by increased automation and innovation due to the pandemic,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. “The winners of this year’s Trade Finance awards lead their competition in product service and offerings.”
LiquidX’s network provides a single legal and technology infrastructure that enables corporates and financial institutions to transact more effectively. The company’s newest solution helps banks to standardize how information is received, eliminating time-consuming and taxing manual processes such as spreadsheets and macros with a goal to improve back-office efficiency by at least 50%.
Following record growth in 2022 with $12B traded volume (representing a 150% YOY increase), LiquidX has surpassed the industry-standard, having effectively processed $188+ billion in cash management activity since its inception with no losses or defaults. This banner growth follows strategic investments and expansions in its technology, which recently included the launch of a suite of solutions designed to automate end-to-end back office solutions for banks.
“We are proud to have been recognized for our industry-leading solutions by the esteemed Global Finance magazine, a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community,” said Jim Toffey, CEO of LiquidX. “Our technology has enabled us to launch innovative new solutions and work with regional banks to provide the tools they need to translate strong client relationships into trade finance assets.”
LiquidX’s technology continues to provide comprehensive back-office support for end-to-end automation and efficiency with award-winning technology solutions and exponential growth, priming the company for continued success in 2023.
“Our increase in trade volume is a testament to the great strides we’ve made in expanding market awareness of LiquidX and our cutting-edge technology. Incorporating AI and OCR into our solutions exemplifies the LiquidX difference: offering best-in-class technology to our partners,” said Dominic Capolongo, Chief Revenue Officer.
About LiquidX – LiquidX is a leading global technology company that enables finance professionals to transact faster, smarter, and cheaper by digitizing their trade finance and working capital management. The company’s flagship solutions incorporate AI and machine learning analytics to greatly enhance transparency, reporting, and forecasting for financial professionals.
Headquartered in New York with offices in Boston, London, and Singapore, LiquidX delivers the industry-leading ecosystem for working capital optimization to its diverse network of global participants including corporations, banks, institutional investors, and insurance providers. Partnerships with the likes of Broadridge, U.S. Bank, and Citi bring a broad spectrum of clients access to the turnkey front-to-back solution that streamline transactions between suppliers, buyers, and their banks. To learn more about LiquidX’s next generation solutions please visit liquidx.com.
