Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club, nestled on the Oceanfront, features a championship Arnold Palmer designed golf course

Orchid Island is such a unique club, especially as it’s one of the few Florida barrier island courses recognized by Audubon International as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary.”VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club, nestled on the Oceanfront near Vero Beach, features a championship Arnold Palmer designed golf course, and is a Certified Audubon Sanctuary
With its exceptional coastal scenery and endless sunshine, it’s no wonder Florida is home to many of the world’s top private golf club communities. Yet, there’s only one Orchid Island, thanks to Arnold Palmer and its Audubon certified natural surroundings. Located on a barrier island near Vero Beach, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club Members celebrate the incredible environmental beauty of its ocean-to-river habitat, but also a unique and welcoming Club culture. See why this Vero Beach-area championship golf course has gained national acclaim.
“Orchid Island is such a unique club, especially as it’s one of the few Florida barrier island courses recognized by Audubon International as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary,” said Rob Tench, Orchid Island’s General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. “Our long history of supporting the environment and surrounding wildlife creates a bio-diverse ecosystem that adds to the special nature of the course. Daily sightings of otters at play, roseate spoonbills, graceful egrets, and white pelicans enjoying the waterscapes will capture any golfer’s attention.”
Championship Golf Island Style
Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Indian River Lagoon, Orchid Island’s 18-hole championship golf course surrounds players with a unique tropical landscape and enjoys continuous ocean breezes. Recognized as one of the best in Florida, legendary golfer Arnold Palmer designed the par-72 course under the simple principle that golf should be fun to play. Beginners cherish the course’s picturesque nature tour, where every turn brings breathtaking views of lush greens, swaying palms, and shimmering lakes bordered with flowing grasses and tropical fauna. Championship golfers, however, shouldn’t think this course will be a breeze. Nine tee combinations ranging from 4,231 to 7,216 yards create a flexible game with challenging layouts designed to test even the best player’s touch. In fact, Orchid Island’s golf course was chosen to host the 2018 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.
Golf Training And Practice Facilities
Orchid Island provides unique practice facilities enabling Members to hone their skills in all areas of golf. These practice facilities were designed to mimic many characteristics that are found on the Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course. They include a double-sided driving range allowing Members to practice at either end while providing additional tee space, two putting greens meticulously maintained that are consistent to those found on the golf course, an enhanced chipping and pitching area, as well as two practice bunkers. As the Director of Golf since 2019, David Champagne leads a team of qualified PGA Golf Professionals that offer a wide range of instructional programs developing skills for all levels of play, while enhancing the overall enjoyment of the game.
An Active Golf Club Event Schedule
The golf professionals also host a series of much-loved Member tournaments and events that make starting up new friendships or renewing old ones easygoing and fun. Serious competitors cherish hitting the links for the President’s Cup and Orchid Cup, while Twilight Nine & Dines, Adult & Child 9-Hole Scrambles, and more are casual events that beginners can enjoy as well. After an exciting round on the greens, the Golf Clubhouse’s casual dining venue is a natural “19th hole,” where a light fare of salads, sandwiches, and flatbreads are combined with picturesque views of the fairways. The Golf Clubhouse is also home to a Pro Shop that provides the finest in golf apparel and equipment to satisfy any shopping needs.
Oceanfront Beach Club Just A Golf Cart Ride Away
Orchid Island’s championship golf course is just the beginning of a premier collection of amenities just a short golf cart ride away. A West Indies-inspired Beach Club creates an easygoing setting where generations can gather together to enjoy a tropical seaside pool, rejuvenating spa, world-class dining, and endless special-interest clubs. For the health-focused, a state-of-the-art fitness center houses personal trainers and physical therapists ready to guide and motivate every personal fitness quest. Eight Har-Tru tennis courts and two pickleball courts celebrate social connections, muscle movements, and friendly competition for players at all skill levels.
A Collection Of Ocean And Riverfront Homes
Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier ocean and riverfront homes in high demand. Homes are in high demand and sell quickly. Real-time current listings are featured on the community’s website, OrchidIslandFL.com. With many homes located directly on the water, the magnificent oceanfront estates feature West Indies architectural designs, panoramic natural vistas, and the secluded privacy of living in a gated oceanfront enclave. Luxurious oceanfront low-rise condominium residences are spacious, bright homes with square footage in the mid-3,000 range. A wide array of single-family riverfront estate homes is also available, offering open Indian River views and many with private docks.
Orchid Island is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
About Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club
Spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool, world-class fitness center, salon and spa, and multiple dining venues – all overlooking the azure Atlantic Ocean. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida’s Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront and oceanfront estates, courtyard homes, cottages, and mid-rise condominiums. For real estate inquiries, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
