Ford Service Coupon is Changing Attitudes Toward Changing Oil

Drivers have largely ignored the significance of regular oil changes, but the consequences of putting off this crucial maintenance service can be costly.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regular maintenance has always been one of a car owner's biggest responsibilities since the introduction of commercial automobiles, but the need for routine oil changes continues to be a sticking point among drivers. Seen as inconvenient, expensive, and relatively unimportant, a startling lack of knowledge about oil's role in the engine has contributed to untold levels of apathy regarding this essential vehicle service.

Consequently, drivers deal with severe engine damage that could very well have been avoided if they had known better. Ford Service Coupon hopes to remedy this issue by enlightening the public about oil's crucial engine upkeep duties.

Excuses, Excuses

Expecting the average car owner to bring their vehicle in for an oil change on time is about as laughable as asking to pull out their teeth with a pair of pliers. The adamant attitudes toward oil changes are supported by a myriad of excuses that range from reasonable to ridiculous. However, some of these excuses do hold some merit.

Common reasons that folks put off oil changes (and other essential vehicle services, for that matter) include being too busy, not being able to afford maintenance, and believing that the need for service isn't urgent because the car is, to the driver's knowledge, working just fine. Others insist that they can't go too long without having access to their car, which can be a major issue if they're the primary driver of their household.

Younger drivers tend to have anxiety about auto issues in general, which often prevents them from seeking repairs at regular intervals. Many of them also reportedly distrust mechanics, worried that they will be taken advantage of and forced into accepting pricey services or repairs that they don't actually need. Combined with financial worries and a lack of spare time, it's no wonder that oil changes are delayed to the eleventh hour.

However, delaying this crucial service can have permanent consequences and, in worst-case scenarios, even lead to the death of a car's engine.

Oil's Many Jobs

To understand why oil is so important for a vehicle engine, one must first examine the many roles that motor oil actually performs. To sum it up in the simplest terms, oil has three primary tasks: cleaning, cooling, and lubricating the engine. Most people are aware of its job as a lubricant, but many aren't aware of its additional jobs.

When motor oil is added to an engine for lubrication, it serves as a protective barrier between the different parts. Many engine elements are intricately designed with small grooves notched into the machinery. Oil provides a slick shield to protect these parts from each other, preventing debilitating grinding and instead allowing the parts to glide across each other.

The area between engine parts is nearly microscopic, but oil is thin enough to pass through the narrowest of gaps and perform this critical job. Without oil, the parts would ceaselessly scrape together, creating tiny metal shavings. These minuscule shavings would then circulate through the engine and cause massive damage.

If the oil left in an engine is too old, it may become too thin to provide sufficient protection for the engine's mechanical parts. Even worse, it can instead become too thick by accumulating debris and other contaminants that enter the engine. This causes the formation of a devastating substance known as sludge.

In normal conditions, motor oil is meant to prevent sludge from forming in the first place. Oil cleans its environment by picking up dirt, dust, and any other particles or trash that get stuck in the engine. It then carries these contaminants to the oil filter, easily passing through to continue its journey circulating through the engine and leaving the waste trapped in the filter.

Many auto experts will recommend getting a car's oil filter changed at the same time as its oil is replaced for this very reason. A filter can only hold so much debris before it becomes functionally useless, allowing dirty oil to spread throughout the engine. Without anything to stop the buildup of contaminants, the oil becomes dirtier and dirtier, eventually becoming sludge.

Cooling the engine is oil's final main task. Along with carrying away trash, oil is excellent at carrying and transferring heat. Because the inside of an engine can get incredibly hot, oil's movement works to keep the heat from staying in one area. Performing in tandem with the engine's radiator and the rest of its cooling system, oil prevents a car engine from overheating and failing.

Excess engine heat that doesn't fry the engine or cause it to power down can cause oil to thin, greatly decreasing its functionality. If sludge is allowed to form for any reason, it can build up quickly, with deposits gumming up every nook and cranny of the engine. The intricate parts that used to glide across each other will become stuck and won't move at all, and the flow of oil will gradually decrease as more areas are overrun with sticky muck.

At this point, fresh oil can no longer remedy the situation. Like clogged pipes in a plumbing system, the sludge deposits will block anything from flowing or moving as intended, rendering the engine obsolete.

If more car owners were aware of these disastrous scenarios, they might be keener on getting regular oil changes. After all, paying for an oil change and a new filter is much cheaper than getting an engine fixed or having to buy an entirely new vehicle.

Companies like Ford Service Coupon are determined to spread the word about the dangers of sludge to prevent its literal spread in car engines. By adhering to a regular oil change schedule, drivers can ensure that their vehicles continue to operate efficiently. Not only will they avoid possible engine damage, but they can take advantage of the numerous benefits provided by fresh oil.

Those benefits include fewer emissions, better fuel economy, overall improved vehicle performance, and a longer life span for the engine. Keeping its insides clean, free from overheating, and properly lubricated will ensure that it lasts for several years and remains free of major damage.

Oil Types for Sale Today

When the time comes for an oil change, drivers have almost countless options for refilling the engine. Several types of motor oil can be purchased in auto shops and dealerships across the country, and though each type has different formulas based on its manufacturer, oil types can typically be placed in one of four categories:

- Conventional motor oil

- Full-synthetic motor oil

- Synthetic-blend motor oil

- High-mileage motor oil

Starting with the most common and least expensive type, conventional motor oil is derived from petroleum (also known as crude oil) and was the industry standard for use in automobiles until the 1990s. This mineral-based oil tends to be much thicker than its modern counterparts and is more easily broken down during normal usage. Cars manufactured before the 90s will generally run just fine with this type of oil as it provides adequate protection and helps the engine perform as needed.

Newer cars can use conventional oil as well, but they can benefit a lot more from full-synthetic oil. Improvements in the refinement process as well as the use of higher-quality base oils create a much more efficient end product. The lower impurity levels of synthetic motor oil contribute to enhancing a vehicle's performance, but they provide several other benefits as well. Improved fuel economy, engine drag reduction, breakdown resistance, and a higher tolerance for low temperatures are just a few of the excellent bonuses of using synthetic oil.

Most of these extra perks come from full-synthetic oil's additives. Companies like Motorcraft offer several kinds of additives in each formula, such as anti-foaming agents and protection against rust corrosion. Motorcraft's motor oil is also specially designed to prevent low-temperature gelling and minimize engine deposits, reducing the chance of sludge buildup.

Some argue that synthetic oil's only real drawback is its cost. Consumers can expect to pay nearly twice the cost of conventional motor oil to get this premium product, but defenders of this modern marvel insist that on top of the extra benefits it provides, needing fewer oil changes makes the change to full synthetic worth the price.

For a compromise, many drivers turn to synthetic-blend motor oil. This choice combines the benefits of synthetic oil with the lower price point of conventional oil. Though it doesn't deliver the same performance as the full synthetic type, these blends still provide perks like improved viscosity and increased lubrication.

The final type of motor oil is strictly reserved for vehicles with high mileage and is appropriately named as such. High-mileage motor oil is designed for use in any car or truck that has over 75,000 miles and contains special additives that help protect the engine. These additives include seal enhancers to reduce leaks and detergents to clean the engine more efficiently.

The New Standard for Mileage Between Changes

Mechanics used to recommend getting an oil change after 3,000 to 5,000 miles as a general rule of thumb. Some still warn drivers that waiting too long after hitting the five-thousandth mile will cause harm to a car's engine. However, these sources don't factor in modern advancements in both oil types and automotive technology.

The truth is, most vehicles will work just fine well past the 5,000-mile mark. A newer year model of a car that uses full-synthetic oil may even last closer to 10,000 miles before needing a change. Those who rely on synthetic-blend oil types can typically wait until they reach somewhere between 5,000 and 7,000 miles before they should schedule a service appointment. However, it's important to consider the recommended schedule in a car's owner manual as well as several other individual factors that can affect how frequently an oil change is needed.

Notably, high-mileage vehicles will likely need frequent oil changes no matter what type of oil they use. If the engine has been well taken care of, it may last longer between changes, but if it frequently loses pressure or burns oil, the intervals should not be lengthened.

Visiting a local dealership for an oil change is a great way to assess just how often a car actually needs its oil changed. The staff at the dealership can also recommend which oil type is best for a particular car based on its age, mileage, and other factors. Keeping in mind a customer's preferences for particular additives, such as detergents or viscosity modifiers, is another way that a dealership can help narrow down oil choices.

Car owners who are pressed for time or don't have access to a dealership nearby will appreciate the convenience provided by shops like Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center. They can still find a large selection of high-quality oils to choose from while enjoying faster service, addressing the common complaint of time-consuming maintenance appointments.

Any vehicle can benefit from regular oil changes, no matter what make, model, or year it is. Drivers would be wise to consider the dangers of neglected engines and decide whether they'd rather spend a few minutes one afternoon getting an oil change or spend an entire day (and thousands of dollars) getting expensive repairs performed on their vehicle.

Affording maintenance service can be difficult for many, but it doesn't have to be with Ford Service Coupon, a money saving service available to all Ford customers in the Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee areas who need to save on essential auto services. Maintenance is a crucial part in owning any vehicle and Ford Service Coupon aims to help drivers across the country get the services they need the most at a price no one can beat. For more information on how Ford Service Coupon is helping these communities call 859-341-6603 or email them at info@fordservicecoupon.com.