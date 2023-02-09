Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,579 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory/Invite: TRREB’s 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s (TRREB) highly-anticipated 2023 Market Outlook and Year in Review event. This premiere market event of the year goes in depth on key issues that matter most to REALTOR® Members and their clients.

Hear industry experts weigh in on TRREB’s outlook on average prices and sales for 2023; homebuying and selling intentions; population growth and its impact on infrastructure like transit hubs, sustainability, electric vehicles and the impact on real estate; and so much more.

WHAT: TRREB’s 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event

WHO:

  • John DiMichele, CEO, TRREB
  • Paul Baron, President, TRREB
  • Michael Parsa, Associate Minister of Housing
  • George Carras, Founder and CEO, R-LABS
  • Paul Smetanin, President, Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis
  • Raymond Wong, Vice President, Altus Group Data Operations, Data Solutions
  • Adam Thorn, Transportation Director, Pembina Institute
  • Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TRREB
  • Sean Simpson, Senior Vice President, Ipsos

WHEN: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Parkview Manor – 55 Barber Greene Road, #1, Toronto, ON M3C 2A1 (map)

RSVP: Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca

AGENDA:
9:30 a.m. Registration Begins
10:00 a.m. Event Starts
11:35 a.m. TRREB Member Q&A
11:55 a.m. Closing Remarks
12:00 p.m. Event Concludes & Media Q&A Begins

THIS IS A CLOSED MEETING AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

https://www.trrebwire.ca/


Primary Logo

You just read:

Media Advisory/Invite: TRREB’s 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.