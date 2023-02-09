Media Advisory/Invite: TRREB’s 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board’s (TRREB) highly-anticipated 2023 Market Outlook and Year in Review event. This premiere market event of the year goes in depth on key issues that matter most to REALTOR® Members and their clients.



Hear industry experts weigh in on TRREB’s outlook on average prices and sales for 2023; homebuying and selling intentions; population growth and its impact on infrastructure like transit hubs, sustainability, electric vehicles and the impact on real estate; and so much more.

WHAT: TRREB’s 2023 Market Outlook and 2022 Year in Review Event

WHO:

John DiMichele, CEO, TRREB

Paul Baron, President, TRREB

Michael Parsa, Associate Minister of Housing

George Carras, Founder and CEO, R-LABS

Paul Smetanin, President, Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis

Raymond Wong, Vice President, Altus Group Data Operations, Data Solutions

Adam Thorn, Transportation Director, Pembina Institute

Jason Mercer, Chief Market Analyst, TRREB

Sean Simpson, Senior Vice President, Ipsos



WHEN: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Parkview Manor – 55 Barber Greene Road, #1, Toronto, ON M3C 2A1 (map)

AGENDA:

9:30 a.m. Registration Begins

10:00 a.m. Event Starts

11:35 a.m. TRREB Member Q&A

11:55 a.m. Closing Remarks

12:00 p.m. Event Concludes & Media Q&A Begins

THIS IS A CLOSED MEETING AND IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

