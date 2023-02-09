LTE & 5G for Critical Communications Market Key Players, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecasts to 2030
PUNE, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LTE & 5G for Critical Communications Market refers to the use of Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and fifth-generation (5G) cellular networks for mission-critical applications, such as public safety, defense, and industrial control systems. These networks are designed to provide high-speed, secure, and reliable communication for critical communications users, such as first responders, military personnel, and industrial control systems operators.
The market for LTE & 5G for Critical Communications has been growing rapidly in recent years due to the increasing demand for advanced communication technologies in mission-critical applications. The advent of 5G technology has brought several new capabilities, such as ultra-fast data speeds, low latency, and increased capacity, which are crucial for critical communications.
Key players in the LTE & 5G for Critical Communications market include major telecom operators such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, as well as technology providers such as Motorola Solutions, Ericsson, and Huawei.
Overall, the LTE & 5G for Critical Communications market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, as critical communications users increasingly adopt these technologies to improve their communication and response capabilities in mission-critical situations.
Spanning over 2,000 pages, the ""LTE & 5G for Critical Communications: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts"" report package encompasses two comprehensive reports covering the use of LTE and 5G NR networks for critical communications.
The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts
The Public Safety LTE & 5G Market: 2020 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts
Key Questions Answered
The report package provides answers to the following key questions:
How big is the opportunity for LTE and 5G in the critical communications industry?
What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?
Which vertical markets and regions will see the highest percentage of growth?
What is the status of dedicated, hybrid commercial-private and secure MVNO-based critical communications broadband networks worldwide?
What are the existing and candidate licensed, unlicensed and shared spectrum bands for the operation of private LTE and 5G networks?
What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators in the critical communications domain?
What are the key applications of LTE and 5G for public safety, military, utilities, transportation, oil and gas, mining and other verticals?
Will FirstNet, Safe-Net, ESN and other nationwide public safety broadband networks eventually replace existing digital LMR networks?
When will LTE and 5G supersede GSM-R as the predominant radio bearer for railway communications?
How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE and 5G for critical communications and industrial IoT?
When will MCX, IOPS, HPUE and other 3GPP-defined critical communications features be widely employed in LTE and 5G networks?
How will the integration of TSN enable 5G networks to deliver reliable, low-latency connectivity across a broad range of time-critical industrial IoT applications?
Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?
What strategies should LTE/5G equipment suppliers, system integrators, vertical-domain specialists and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
List of Companies Mentioned :
3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project), 450 MHz Alliance, 450connect, 4K Solutions, 5G PPP (5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership), 5GAA (5G Automotive Association), 5G-ACIA (5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation), 5G-IA (5G Infrastructure Association), 6Harmonics/6WiLInk, 7Layers, A Beep/Diga-Talk+, A1 Telekom Austria Group, A10 Networks, Aaeon Technology, AAR (American Association of Railroad), ABB, ABS, Abside Networks, Abu Dhabi Police, AccelerComm, Accelleran, Accenture, ACCF (Australasian Critical Communications Forum), Accton Technology Corporation, Accuver, Ace Technologies Corporation, AceAxis, AceTel (Ace Solutions), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority), ACPDR (Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief), Action Technologies (Shenzhen Action Technologies), Active911, Adax, ADCOM911 (Adams County Communications Center), Adcor Magnet Systems, Addis Ababa Light Rail, ADF (Australian Defence Force), ADI (Analog Devices Inc.), ADLINK Technology, ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), ADR (Aeroporti di Roma), ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies), ADT, ADTRAN, ADVA Optical Networking, AdvanceTec Industries, Advantech, Advantech Wireless Technologies, Aegex Technologies, AEP Renewables, Aerial Applications, AeroMobile Communications, AeroVironment, Affarii Technologies, Affirmed Networks, AGCOM (Autorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni), Agile (Agile Interoperable Solutions), AGIS (Advanced Ground Information Systems), AGM Mobile, Agnico Eagle, AGURRE (Association of Major Users of Operational Radio Networks, France), AINA Wireless, Air France, Airbus, Airgain, Air-Lynx, Airrays, Airspan Networks, Airwave Solutions, Airwavz Solutions, Ajman Police, AKOS (Agency for Communication Networks and Services of the Republic of Slovenia), Akoustis Technologies, Alcobendas City Council, Alcom (Alands Telecommunications), Alea/Talkway, Alepo, Alga Microwave, Alibaba Group, Allen Vanguard Wireless, Allerio, Alliander, Allied Telesis, Allot, Alpha Networks, Alpha Technologies, Alphabet, Alstom, Altaeros, Altair Semiconductor, ALTÁN Redes, Altice Europe, Altice France, Altice Labs, Altice USA, Altiostar Networks, Altran, Alvarion Technologies, AM Telecom, Amaggi, Amarisoft, Amazon, Ambra Solutions, Ambulance Victoria, Amdocs, Ameren Corporation, América Móvil, American Tower Corporation, Amit Wireless, AMN (Africa Mobile Networks), Amphenol Corporation, Amtele Communication, An Garda Síochána (Irish National Police Service) and Many Others.
