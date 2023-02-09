Designating Entities Involved in the Iranian Petrochemical and Petroleum Products Trade

The United States is designating nine entities, pursuant to Executive Order 13846, that are involved in Iran’s petrochemical and petroleum products trade.

The Department of the Treasury is designating six Iran-based companies involved in the sale and distribution of petrochemicals. Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company has produced and sold millions of dollars’ worth of low-density polyethylene to U.S.-designated Triliance Petrochemical Company. Simorgh Petrochemical Company is owned by Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company. Laleh Petrochemical Company, Marun Tadbir Tina Company, Marun Sepehr Ofogh Company, and Marun Supplemental Industries Company are owned by Marun Petrochemical Company, which was previously designated for providing material support to Triliance.

The Treasury Department is also designating two Singapore-based entities, Asia Fuel PTE. Ltd. and Unicious Energy PTE. Ltd., which have facilitated Triliance’s sale of petroleum products to customers in East Asia.

Finally, the Treasury Department is designating Malaysia-based Sense Shipping and Trading SDN. BHD., a front company that has facilitated the shipment of tens of thousands of metric tons of petrochemicals for Triliance.

Today’s action demonstrates our continued efforts to enforce U.S. sanctions on Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical trade and disrupt Iran’s efforts to circumvent sanctions.

For more information about these sanctions’ designations, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.