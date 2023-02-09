Global V2X Market (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem 2030 Key Players, Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast
PUNE, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global V2X Market (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications is a technology that enables vehicles to communicate with other vehicles, infrastructure, and pedestrians. It is part of the broader Internet of Things (IoT) concept and is expected to play a critical role in the future of transportation. The goal of V2X technology is to improve road safety, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance the overall driving experience.
V2X communication can be classified into two categories: Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I). In V2V communication, vehicles can exchange data with each other to enhance road safety and reduce the likelihood of accidents. For example, vehicles can exchange information about their speed, direction, and location to help prevent collisions. In V2I communication, vehicles communicate with infrastructure such as traffic lights, road signs, and weather sensors to gather information and improve the driving experience.
The V2X ecosystem consists of various components, including communication devices, network infrastructure, and applications. Communication devices include on-board units (OBUs) installed in vehicles, as well as road-side units (RSUs) installed along the roadside. These devices are connected to a network infrastructure that enables data exchange between vehicles and infrastructure. Applications, such as traffic management systems, collision avoidance systems, and autonomous driving systems, use the data gathered through V2X communication to provide drivers with real-time information and enhance the driving experience.
In conclusion, V2X technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we travel by improving road safety, reducing traffic congestion, and enhancing the overall driving experience. As the technology continues to evolve, it is expected to play a critical role in the future of transportation.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
V2X ecosystem
Market drivers and barriers
V2V, V2I, V2P/V2D, V2N and other types of V2X communications
V2X architecture and key elements
V2X transmission modes, message sets and service capabilities
IEEE 802.11p, C-V2X and other enabling technologies for V2X communications
Complementary technologies including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), precision positioning, edge & cloud computing, network slicing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Big Data and advanced analytics
Key trends including the adoption of V2X as an integral part of automakers' vehicle development roadmaps; commercial readiness of V2X systems capable of supporting both IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X; launch of large scale, city-wide V2X deployments; availability of nationally and transnationally scalable V2X SCMS (Security Credential Management System) service offerings; emergence of motorcycle-specific V2X safety applications; use of V2V communications to support truck platooning systems; and delivery of certain V2X-type applications through wide-area cellular connectivity
Review of more than 160 V2X applications – ranging from safety-related warnings and traffic light advisories to ""see-through"" visibility and fully autonomous driving
Business models for monetizing V2X applications
Examination of IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X engagements worldwide, including case studies of 22 live V2X deployments
Spectrum availability and allocation for V2X across the global, regional and national regulatory domains
Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
Future roadmap and value chain
Profiles and strategies of over 330 leading ecosystem players including automotive OEMS and V2X technology & solution providers
Exclusive interview transcripts from eight companies across the V2X value chain: Cohda Wireless, Foresight Autonomous Holdings, Kapsch TrafficCom, Nokia, NXP Semiconductors, OnBoard Security, Qualcomm, and Savari
Strategic recommendations for automotive OEMS, V2X technology & solution providers, mobile operators, cellular industry specialists and road operators
Market analysis and forecasts from 2019 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Submarkets
V2X Terminal Equipment
OBUs (On-Board Units)
RSUs (Roadside Units)
V2X Applications
V2X Backend Network Elements
V2X Security
Air Interface Technologies
C-V2X (Cellular V2X)
LTE-V2X
5G NR (New Radio)-V2X
IEEE 802.11p
IEEE 802.11p-2010
IEEE 802.11bd/NGV (Next-Generation V2X)
Application Categories
Road Safety
Traffic Management & Optimization
Navigation & Traveler/Driver Information
Transit & Public Transport
Commercial Vehicle Operations
Emergency Services & Public Safety
Environmental Sustainability
Road Weather Management
Autonomous Driving & Advanced Applications
Value-Added Services
Regional Markets
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Latin & Central America
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
How big is the V2X opportunity?
What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
What will the market size be in 2022, and at what rate will it grow?
Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?
What is the status of V2X adoption worldwide, and what is the current installed base of V2X-equipped vehicles?
What are the key application scenarios and use cases of V2X?
How does V2X augment ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to improve active safety, traffic efficiency and situational awareness?
Can V2X improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and other vulnerable road users?
What are the practical, quantifiable benefits of V2X – based on early commercial rollouts and large-scale pilot deployments?
What are the technical and performance characteristics of IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X?
Do VLC (Visible Light Communications)/Li-Fi and other short-range wireless technologies pose a threat to IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X?
Which V2X applications will 5G-V2X and IEEE 802.11bd systems support in the future?
How will V2X enable the safe and efficient operation of autonomous vehicles?
What opportunities exist for mobile operators and cellular industry specialists in the V2X ecosystem?
Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?
What strategies should automotive OEMs, V2X technology & solution providers, and other stakeholders adopt to remain competitive?
List of Companies Mentioned:
