Global V2X Market (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications Ecosystem 2030 Key Players, Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast

PUNE, INDIA, February 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global V2X Market (Vehicle-to-Everything) Communications is a technology that enables vehicles to communicate with other vehicles, infrastructure, and pedestrians. It is part of the broader Internet of Things (IoT) concept and is expected to play a critical role in the future of transportation. The goal of V2X technology is to improve road safety, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance the overall driving experience.V2X communication can be classified into two categories: Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I). In V2V communication, vehicles can exchange data with each other to enhance road safety and reduce the likelihood of accidents. For example, vehicles can exchange information about their speed, direction, and location to help prevent collisions. In V2I communication, vehicles communicate with infrastructure such as traffic lights, road signs, and weather sensors to gather information and improve the driving experience. The V2X ecosystem consists of various components, including communication devices, network infrastructure, and applications. Communication devices include on-board units (OBUs) installed in vehicles, as well as road-side units (RSUs) installed along the roadside. These devices are connected to a network infrastructure that enables data exchange between vehicles and infrastructure. Applications, such as traffic management systems, collision avoidance systems, and autonomous driving systems, use the data gathered through V2X communication to provide drivers with real-time information and enhance the driving experience.In conclusion, V2X technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we travel by improving road safety, reducing traffic congestion, and enhancing the overall driving experience. As the technology continues to evolve, it is expected to play a critical role in the future of transportation.Topics CoveredThe report covers the following topics:V2X ecosystemMarket drivers and barriersV2V, V2I, V2P/V2D, V2N and other types of V2X communicationsV2X architecture and key elementsV2X transmission modes, message sets and service capabilitiesIEEE 802.11p, C-V2X and other enabling technologies for V2X communicationsComplementary technologies including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), precision positioning, edge & cloud computing, network slicing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Big Data and advanced analyticsKey trends including the adoption of V2X as an integral part of automakers' vehicle development roadmaps; commercial readiness of V2X systems capable of supporting both IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X; launch of large scale, city-wide V2X deployments; availability of nationally and transnationally scalable V2X SCMS (Security Credential Management System) service offerings; emergence of motorcycle-specific V2X safety applications; use of V2V communications to support truck platooning systems; and delivery of certain V2X-type applications through wide-area cellular connectivityReview of more than 160 V2X applications – ranging from safety-related warnings and traffic light advisories to ""see-through"" visibility and fully autonomous drivingBusiness models for monetizing V2X applicationsExamination of IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X engagements worldwide, including case studies of 22 live V2X deploymentsSpectrum availability and allocation for V2X across the global, regional and national regulatory domainsStandardization, regulatory and collaborative initiativesFuture roadmap and value chainProfiles and strategies of over 330 leading ecosystem players including automotive OEMS and V2X technology & solution providersExclusive interview transcripts from eight companies across the V2X value chain: Cohda Wireless, Foresight Autonomous Holdings, Strategic recommendations for automotive OEMS, V2X technology & solution providers, mobile operators, cellular industry specialists and road operatorsMarket analysis and forecasts from 2019 till 2030 Forecast SegmentationMarket forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:SubmarketsV2X Terminal EquipmentOBUs (On-Board Units)RSUs (Roadside Units)V2X ApplicationsV2X Backend Network ElementsV2X SecurityAir Interface TechnologiesC-V2X (Cellular V2X)LTE-V2X5G NR (New Radio)-V2XIEEE 802.11pIEEE 802.11p-2010IEEE 802.11bd/NGV (Next-Generation V2X)Application CategoriesRoad SafetyTraffic Management & OptimizationNavigation & Traveler/Driver InformationTransit & Public TransportCommercial Vehicle OperationsEmergency Services & Public SafetyEnvironmental SustainabilityRoad Weather ManagementAutonomous Driving & Advanced ApplicationsValue-Added ServicesRegional MarketsNorth AmericaAsia PacificEuropeMiddle East & AfricaLatin & Central AmericaKey Questions AnsweredThe report provides answers to the following key questions:How big is the V2X opportunity?What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?What will the market size be in 2022, and at what rate will it grow?Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?What is the status of V2X adoption worldwide, and what is the current installed base of V2X-equipped vehicles?What are the key application scenarios and use cases of V2X?How does V2X augment ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to improve active safety, traffic efficiency and situational awareness?Can V2X improve road safety for pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and other vulnerable road users?What are the practical, quantifiable benefits of V2X – based on early commercial rollouts and large-scale pilot deployments?What are the technical and performance characteristics of IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X?Do VLC (Visible Light Communications)/Li-Fi and other short-range wireless technologies pose a threat to IEEE 802.11p and C-V2X?Which V2X applications will 5G-V2X and IEEE 802.11bd systems support in the future?How will V2X enable the safe and efficient operation of autonomous vehicles?What opportunities exist for mobile operators and cellular industry specialists in the V2X ecosystem?Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?What strategies should automotive OEMs, V2X technology & solution providers, and other stakeholders adopt to remain competitive? List of Companies Mentioned:01LightCom3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)5GAA (5G Automotive Association)5G-Connected Mobility Consortium7LayersA1 Telekom Austria GroupAASAAASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials)Abu Dhabi Department of TransportACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers' Association)ADI (Analog Devices Inc.)AECC (Automotive Edge Computing Consortium)AirbiquityAirgainAlibaba GroupAllgonAlphabetAlps Alpine (Alps Electric/Alpine Electronics)AltranAmphenol CorporationAmsterdam GroupAnritsu CorporationAppleApplied InformationAptiv (Delphi Automotive)ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan)AricentARM HoldingsArteris IPASECAP (European Association of Operators of Toll Road Infrastructures)Association of Global AutomakersASTM InternationalAston Martin LagondaASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)AT&TATA (American Trucking Associations)ATEC ITS FranceAthena GroupATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)AudiAuto Alliance (Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers)AutolivAutomatic LabsAutotalksAventi Intelligent CommunicationBAIC GroupBaiduBattelleBCE (Bell Canada)Beijing BDStar NavigationBJEVBlackBerryBMW GroupBMW MotorradBoréal BikesBrilliance Auto (Brilliance China Automotive Holdings)BroadcomBureau VeritasBYDC2C-CC (CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium)CAICT (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology)CAICV (China Industry Innovation Alliance for Intelligent and Connected Vehicles)CalAmpCAMP (Crash Avoidance Metrics Partnership)Carsmart (Beijing Carsmart Technology)CAT (Cooperative Automated Transportation) CoalitionCCC (Car Connectivity Consortium)CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation)CEDR (Conference of European Directors of Roads)CEN (European Committee for Standardization)CENELEC (European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization)CEPT (European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations)CerticomCEST Co. (Center for Embedded Software Technology)CETECOMCEVAChangan AutomobileChemtronicsCheryChina MobileChina TelecomChina TransinfoChina UnicomChunghwa TelecomCICT (China Information and Communication Technology Group)CiDi (Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute)Cisco SystemsC-ITS (China ITS Industry Alliance)ClarionCLEPA (European Association of Automotive Suppliers)CMC (Connected Motorcycle Consortium)CMIoT (China Mobile IoT)CNH IndustrialCohda WirelessCommsigniaConfidexConnected SignalsContinentalConVeX (Connected Vehicle-to-Everything of Tomorrow) ConsortiumCSTI (Council for Science, Technology and Innovation, Japan)Cubic CorporationCubic TelecomCybercom GroupCypress Semiconductor CorporationDAF TrucksDaimlerDaimler TrucksDanlawDatang Telecom Technology & Industry GroupDEKRADelphi TechnologiesDenso CorporationDerqDesay SV AutomotiveDFM (Dongfeng Motor Corporation)DT (Deutsche Telekom)DT&CDucati Motor HoldingDXC TechnologyEATA (European Automotive and Telecom Alliance)EconoliteEFKONEricssonERTICO – ITS EuropeERTRAC (European Road Transport Research Advisory Council)ESCRYPTeSSysETASETRI (Electronics & Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)Eurofins ScientificEuropean CommissionFaraday FutureFAW GroupFCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles)FerrariFET (Far EasTone Telecommunications)FEV GroupFicosaFirefly LiFi (Firefly Wireless Networks)FlexFLIR SystemsFluidmesh NetworksFord Motor CompanyForesight Autonomous HoldingsForward ElectronicsFraunhofer FOKUS (Institute for Open Communication Systems)Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute)Fraunhofer IIS (Institute for Integrated Circuits)Fraunhofer SIT (Institute for Secure Information Technology)FujitsuGAC Group (Guangzhou Automobile Group)GCF (Global Certification Forum)Geely AutoGeely HoldingGemaltoGENIVI AllianceGenvictGM (General Motors)Goodyear Tire & Rubber CompanyGoogleGosuncn Technology GroupGreat Wall Motor CompanyGreen Hills SoftwareGriiipGroupe PSAGroupe RenaultGSMAHAAS AlertHalla GroupHancom MDSHarada IndustryHARMAN InternationalHelix TechnologiesHELLAHERE TechnologiesHino MotorsHirschmann Car CommunicationHiSiliconHitachiHKTHNTB CorporationHonda Motor CorporationHORIBA MIRAHSAE/Hangsheng TechnologyHuali/iSmartWays TechnologyHuaweiHyundai MobisHyundai Motor CompanyHyundai Motor GroupIAVIBM CorporationIDnomicIEC (International Electrotechnical Commission)IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)IMDA (Info-Communications Media Development Authority, Singapore)IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion GroupInfineon TechnologiesINRIXIntel CorporationInterDigitalIntertekInvengoIPC (Increment P Corporation)ISED (Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada)ISO (International Organization for Standardization)ISS (INTEGRITY Security Services)Isuzu MotorsITE (Institute of Transportation Engineers)IterisITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan)iTRONICSITS America (Intelligent Transportation Society of America)ITS Asia-PacificITS AustraliaITS CanadaITS ChinaITS Connect Promotion ConsortiumITS Info-Communications ForumITS JapanITS KoreaITS SingaporeITS TaiwanITS UK (United Kingdom)ITT (IT Telecom)ITU (International Telecommunication Union)IvecoJEITA (Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association)Jin Woo IndustrialJISC (Japanese Industrial Standards Committee)JLR (Jaguar Land Rover)JRC (Japan Radio Company)JSAE (Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)Juniper NetworksJVCKENWOOD CorporationKapsch TrafficComKaramba SecurityKATS (Korean Agency for Technology and Standards)Kawasaki Heavy IndustriesKDDI CorporationKeysight TechnologiesKia Motors CorporationKOSTAL Group (Leopold Kostal)KPNKSAE (Korean Society Automotive Engineers)KT CorporationKTMKymeta CorporationKyocera CorporationLACROIX City/LACROIX NeaviaLairdLear CorporationLeidosLenovoLeonardoLesswireLG ElectronicsLG InnotekLinux FoundationLITE-ON Technology CorporationLMT (Latvijas Mobilais Telefons)LoJackLongsung TechnologyLucid MotorsLuxoftLyftMagna InternationalMagneti MarelliMahindra & MahindraMANMando CorporationMarbenMarvellMazda Motor CorporationMcCainMcLaren AutomotiveMediatekMEMA (Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association)MentorMET Labs (MET Laboratories)MichelinMicrochip TechnologyMicrosemi CorporationMicrosoft CorporationMIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China)MinebeaMitsumi GroupMINIMitsuba CorporationMitsubishi Electric CorporationMitsubishi Motors CorporationMLIT (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan)Mobile MarkMobileyeMolexMOLIT (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, South Korea)Motorola MobilityMurata ManufacturingNavInfoNavistarNavyaNebula LinkNEC CorporationNEMA (National Electrical Manufacturers Association)NeologyNeoway TechnologyNeusoft ReachNEVS (National Electric Vehicle Sweden)NexarNexus GroupNGMN AllianceNI (National Instruments)NICT (National Institute of Information and Communications Technology, Japan)NIONissan Motor CorporationNJR (New Japan Radio)NokiaNordsysNoris NetworkNTT DoCoMoNXP SemiconductorsNYC DOT (New York City Department of Transportation)Objective SoftwareOICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers)Oki Electric IndustryOledcommOmniAir ConsortiumOnBoard SecurityoneM2MOnStarOPPOOrangeP3 GroupPACCARPanasonic CorporationParsons CorporationPCCWPeloton TechnologyPenta Security SystemsPhantom AutoPIARC (World Road Association)Pioneer CorporationPOLIS (Cities and Regions for Transport Innovation)Prettl GroupProximus GroupPulse ElectronicspureLiFiQ-FreeQianxun SI (Spatial Intelligence)QNX Software SystemsQorvoQosmotec Software SolutionsQualcommQuectel Wireless SolutionsQueensland TMR (Department of Transport and Main Roads)RANIXRedpine SignalsRenesas Electronics CorporationRobert BoschRohde & SchwarzROHM SemiconductorRolls-Royce Motor CarsRoyalTekS.E.A. DatentechnikSAE InternationalSAE-China (Society of Automotive Engineers of China)Safety Spectrum CoalitionSAIC Motor CorporationSaleen AutomotiveSamsung ElectronicsSanjoleSanyo Techno Solutions TottoriSavariScaniaSEATSecurity InnovationSensefieldsSequans CommunicationsSGSShanghai Gotell Communication Technology Holdings (roam2free)SiemensSierra WirelessSIMCom Wireless SolutionsSinclair Broadcast GroupSiriusXMSK C&CSK TelecomŠkoda AutoSkyworks SolutionsSmart Mobile LabsSmarteq WirelessSMARTRACSocionextSoftBank GroupSpirent CommunicationsSsangYong Motor CompanySTAR Systems InternationalSTMicroelectronicssTrafficSubaru CorporationSumitomo Electric IndustriesSunsea AIoTSuzuki Motor CorporationSwarcoSynopsysTAICS (Taiwan Association of Information and Communication Standards)Taiwan MobileTaoglasTAPCO (Traffic and Parking Control Company)TASS InternationalTata AutoComp SystemsTata ElxsiTata MotorsTCA (Transport Certification Australia)TE ConnectivityTelefónica GroupTelenor ConnexionTelenor GroupTelit CommunicationsTelstraTelus CorporationTencentTerranetTeslaTHEA (Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority)TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association)TIAA (Telematics Industry Application Alliance)TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)TISA (Travelers Information Services Association)Tome SoftwareTomTomToshiba CorporationTowerJazzToyota Motor CorporationTransCoreTransport CanadaTRATONTrek Bicycle CorporationTTA (Telecommunications Technology Association, South Korea)TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee, Japan)TTS (Traffic Technology Services)TÜV RheinlandTÜV SÜDU.S. ARPA-E (Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy)U.S. FCC (Federal Communications Commission)U.S. FHWA (Federal Highway Administration)U.S. FMCSA (Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration)U.S. FTA (Federal Transit Administration)U.S. NHTSA (National Highway Transportation Safety Administration)U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)Uber TechnologiesU-BloxULUMTRI (University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute)UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe)Unex Technology CorporationUnicore CommunicationsUnisocUSDOT (U.S. Department of Transportation)ValensValeoVdTÜV (Association of Technical Inspection Agencies)Vector InformatikVeniamVeoneerVerizon CommunicationsVerizon ConnectViavi SolutionsVIIC (Vehicle Infrastructure Integration Consortium)VinliVisteon CorporationVLNCommVodafone GroupVolkswagen GroupVolvo CarsVolvo Group/Volvo TrucksVT iDirectVTT Technical Research Centre of FinlandW3C (World Wide Web Consortium)Wanji TechnologyWaymoWaytiesWieson TechnologiesWISeKeyWNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)WSP GlobalWYDOT (Wyoming Department of Transport)Xiaomi CorporationXilinxYamaha Motor CompanyYoGoKoYokowoZFZotye Auto (Zotye Automobile International)ZTE