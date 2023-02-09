Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,717 in the last 365 days.

MPs Protest European Parliament's Blackmail Policy

MPs Protest European Parliament's Blackmail Policy

MOROCCO, February 9 - Moroccan MPs protested on Wednesday against the policy of blackmail and negotiation pursued by some parties within the European Parliament (EP) against Morocco, denouncing the double standards of the European legislative institution in the field of human rights.

During a debate on EP's hostile, flagrant and recurrent attacks against the Kingdom, these MPs stressed that Morocco is mature enough to defend its democratic choice, its rights and freedoms.

In this respect, they further condemned EP's "colonialist and superior vision," pointing out that African peoples are now capable of taking sovereign control of their destiny.

In a speech delivered on the occasion, the President of the Socialist Group in the House of Representatives, Abderrahim Chahid, stated that Morocco, which is fully committed to the international promotion of human rights, has never shied away from discussing issues of democracy and human rights.

Morocco, according to him, is firmly committed to the promotion of human rights and has signed all international conventions that have not been ratified by major countries.

For his part, the Vice-President of the House of Representatives, Mohamed Ouzzine, denounced EP's unacceptable actions and duplicity.

He denounced the fact that, a few days before the vote on its anti-Moroccan resolution, the European Parliament had welcomed "a misguided separatist who calls for taking up arms against the Moroccans at a time when Europe is advocating peace and security."

This conference, organized by the two chambers of the European Parliament, examined the bases of the methodical attacks and false aggressions that the European Parliament systematically and presumptuously disseminates against the Kingdom.

MAP:09 February 2023

You just read:

MPs Protest European Parliament's Blackmail Policy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.