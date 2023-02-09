Taking Joint Action Against Cybercriminals

The United States and the United Kingdom are taking coordinated action today targeting cybercriminals who launched assaults against our critical infrastructure. We will continue to work with the United Kingdom and with other international partners to expose and disrupt cybercrime emanating from Russia.

The United States is designating seven individuals who are part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot. We are taking this action pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13694, as amended by E.O. 13757, for the individuals’ involvement in a cyber-enabled activity that poses a significant threat to the national security, foreign policy, or economic health or financial stability of the United States.

Russia is a safe haven for cybercriminals, where groups such as Trickbot freely perpetrate malicious cyber activities against the United States, the United Kingdom, and our allies and partners. These activities have targeted critical infrastructure, including hospitals and medical facilities.

The United States and the United Kingdom are leaders in the global fight against cybercrime and are committed to using all available authorities to defend against cyber threats. Today’s action, the first under the UK’s new cyber sanctions authority, demonstrates our continued commitment to collaborating with partners and allies to address Russia-based cybercrime, and to countering ransomware attacks and their perpetrators. As Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine continues, cooperation with our allies and partners is more critical than ever to protect our national security.

