Customer Intelligence Platform Market Size to grow USD 7.0 billion by 2027
PUNE, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Customer Intelligence Platform Market refers to the production and distribution of technology solutions that help organizations gather, analyze, and act on customer data to improve customer experiences and drive business outcomes. Customer intelligence platforms allow organizations to collect and store customer data from a variety of sources, including web analytics, social media, customer relationship management (CRM) systems, and others, to provide a comprehensive view of the customer journey.
The customer intelligence platform market size to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.7% during the forecast period. Several factors, such as the rising need to gain a holistic view of customer data, intensifying need to deliver omnichannel experience, the rising demand for personalized customer experiences, and the shift toward data-driven marketing and advertising.
The customer intelligence platform industry has grown in recent years as organizations increasingly recognize the importance of customer data in driving business decisions and improving customer experiences. The increasing demand for personalized customer experiences and the growing need for actionable customer insights are driving the growth of the industry.
The Customer Intelligence Platform Market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market, ranging from large multinational technology companies to small startups. Key players in the market include Adobe, Salesforce, Tealium, and Treasure Data, among others.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show significant growth in the customer intelligence platform industry, driven by the increasing adoption of technology solutions and the growing need for personalized customer experiences. North America and Europe are also expected to show significant growth, driven by the presence of major technology companies and the high adoption of technology solutions in these regions.
Overall, the Customer Intelligence Platform Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the increasing importance of customer data in driving business outcomes and the growing need for personalized customer experiences.
Breakdown of primaries
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the customer intelligence platform market.
• By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 65%, D-Level Executives: 23%, and Managers: 12%
• By Region: Asia Pacific: 30%, Europe: 20%, North America: 40%, MEA: 5%, Latin America: 5%
The report includes studying key players offering customer intelligence platform and services. The major vendors in the global customer intelligence platform market include IBM(US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Adobe (US), SAS(US), Salesforce(US), Google (US), Accenture (Ireland), Informatica (US), SAP (Germany), Verint (US), Teradata (US), Zeta Global (US), TIBCO (US), NICE(Israel), TransUnion (US), Alida (Canada), Algonomy (US), NetBase Quid (US), NGDATA (Belgium), Zeotap (Germany), ActionIQ (US), Amperity(US), UserIQ (US), Datashift (Belgium), Staircase AI (US), Terminus(US), and Lifesight (Singapore).
