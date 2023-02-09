The HomeBuyers Hour Takes a Deep Dive into the 2023 Real Estate Market with Guest Host Ryan McKane of Redfin Realty
His expertise and insights into the real estate market will provide listeners with valuable information and help them prepare for their home buying journey”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HomeBuyers Hour, the popular radio show and podcast dedicated to helping homebuyers navigate the real estate market, welcomed Ryan McKane of Redfin Realty as the guest host this week. Ryan shared market data from the past few years and compared it to the 2023 projections, offering listeners valuable insights and trends to watch out for.
— Charles Bellefontaine
Ryan and the hosts also discussed best practices for professionals to respond to unprofessional home inspectors, attorneys, and mortgage brokers. With Ryan's expertise in the industry and his understanding of the current market, listeners received a comprehensive overview of what to expect in the year ahead and how to prepare for the home buying process.
The HomeBuyers Hour is dedicated to educating and empowering homebuyers with the information and resources they need to make informed decisions. Each week, the show features industry experts and experts from various fields, who share their knowledge and insights on the latest trends and developments in the real estate market.
"We're thrilled to have Ryan McKane as our guest host this week on The HomeBuyers Hour," said the show's host. "His expertise and insights into the real estate market will provide listeners with valuable information and help them prepare for their home buying journey."
The HomeBuyers Hour radio show and podcast are available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Listeners can also tune in to WCPT AM820 radio station every Saturday at 6:00 am to catch the live show.
For more information, visit thehomebuyershour.com or follow The HomeBuyers Hour on social media.
Ryan began his real estate career in 2003 working for his stepmom’s brokerage in Orland Park as both a realtor and a mortgage broker. Since then he has worked in both residential and commercial real estate, his diverse background and experience combined with his focus on customer service and continually educating himself on the market and industry has allowed him to be named a Top Producer by Chicago Association of Realtors 6 years in a row.
Ryan McKane
Redfin
+1 708-668-6613
@rpmchicago - Instagram
https://www.facebook.com/rpmchicago?mibextid=LQQJ4d
Charlie Bellefontaine - Chicagoland Home Inspectors - 312-544-9180 - www.thehomeinspectors.com - www.HIUIL.com
Joey Mathews
The Federal Savings Bank - https://www.thefederalsavingsbank.com/bankers/joey-mathews/
NMLS#1330694
630-235-2405
Patrick Loftus
Loftus Law - https://loftus-law.com/
773-632-8330
Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
The HomeBuyers Hour - Home Buying Red Flags and More with Guest Host Ryan McKane