Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,064 in the last 365 days.

The HomeBuyers Hour Takes a Deep Dive into the 2023 Real Estate Market with Guest Host Ryan McKane of Redfin Realty

The HomeBuyers Hour

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820

Charles Bellefontaine

Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.

Joey Mathews

Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank

Patrick Loftus

Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

The HomeBuyers Hour Takes a Deep Dive into the 2023 Real Estate Market with Guest Host Ryan McKane of Redfin Realty

His expertise and insights into the real estate market will provide listeners with valuable information and help them prepare for their home buying journey”
— Charles Bellefontaine
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HomeBuyers Hour, the popular radio show and podcast dedicated to helping homebuyers navigate the real estate market, welcomed Ryan McKane of Redfin Realty as the guest host this week. Ryan shared market data from the past few years and compared it to the 2023 projections, offering listeners valuable insights and trends to watch out for.

Ryan and the hosts also discussed best practices for professionals to respond to unprofessional home inspectors, attorneys, and mortgage brokers. With Ryan's expertise in the industry and his understanding of the current market, listeners received a comprehensive overview of what to expect in the year ahead and how to prepare for the home buying process.

The HomeBuyers Hour is dedicated to educating and empowering homebuyers with the information and resources they need to make informed decisions. Each week, the show features industry experts and experts from various fields, who share their knowledge and insights on the latest trends and developments in the real estate market.

"We're thrilled to have Ryan McKane as our guest host this week on The HomeBuyers Hour," said the show's host. "His expertise and insights into the real estate market will provide listeners with valuable information and help them prepare for their home buying journey."

The HomeBuyers Hour radio show and podcast are available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Listeners can also tune in to WCPT AM820 radio station every Saturday at 6:00 am to catch the live show.

For more information, visit thehomebuyershour.com or follow The HomeBuyers Hour on social media.

Ryan began his real estate career in 2003 working for his stepmom’s brokerage in Orland Park as both a realtor and a mortgage broker. Since then he has worked in both residential and commercial real estate, his diverse background and experience combined with his focus on customer service and continually educating himself on the market and industry has allowed him to be named a Top Producer by Chicago Association of Realtors 6 years in a row.

Ryan McKane
Redfin
+1 708-668-6613
@rpmchicago - Instagram
https://www.facebook.com/rpmchicago?mibextid=LQQJ4d

Charlie Bellefontaine - Chicagoland Home Inspectors - 312-544-9180 - www.thehomeinspectors.com - www.HIUIL.com

Joey Mathews
The Federal Savings Bank - https://www.thefederalsavingsbank.com/bankers/joey-mathews/
NMLS#1330694
630-235-2405

Patrick Loftus
Loftus Law - https://loftus-law.com/
773-632-8330

Charlie Bellefontaine
Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.
+1 630-327-2700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

The HomeBuyers Hour - Home Buying Red Flags and More with Guest Host Ryan McKane

You just read:

The HomeBuyers Hour Takes a Deep Dive into the 2023 Real Estate Market with Guest Host Ryan McKane of Redfin Realty

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.