Visionary Designer Malan Breton Set to Ignite New York Fashion Week with Stunning Collection

Malan Breton Logo Fashion Designer, Malan Breton (Photo Credit: Rebeca Riofrio)

Renowned fashion designer Malan Breton will present his breathtaking Autumn Winter 2023-24 Collection: “Fantôme on February 11 at the Lemán Ballroom, New York.

One of the most versatile names in the fashion scene, known for his work as an actor, film director, costume designer, columnist, musician, and model.” — British Fashion Council – LFW