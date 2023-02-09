Visionary Designer Malan Breton Set to Ignite New York Fashion Week with Stunning Collection
Renowned fashion designer Malan Breton will present his breathtaking Autumn Winter 2023-24 Collection: “Fantôme on February 11 at the Lemán Ballroom, New York.
One of the most versatile names in the fashion scene, known for his work as an actor, film director, costume designer, columnist, musician, and model.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eponymous artist in the fashion world is set to present his Autumn Winter 2023-24 Collection: Fantôme on Saturday, February 11th, 2023
— British Fashion Council – LFW
Renowned fashion designer Malan Breton will present his breathtaking Autumn Winter 2023-24 Collection: “Fantôme on February 11 at the Lemán Ballroom, (41 Broad Street, New York, NY 10019). Singularly sensational, the showcase bears the title of “Fantôme.” The collection plays off the sensitive themes of conscience, hope, night, day, and human desire.
As a standalone creator, Malan has garnered numerous accolades. With bestowed titles such as “The Most Influential Designer You’ve Never Heard of” as declared by “British Vogue” he is one of the more powerful forces of nature in the fashion world. In addition he has a celebrity following which includes Emma Thompson, Janelle Monae, Saweetie, Priyanka Chopra, Brenda Song, Hanna Waddingham, Kat McNamara, Martha Plimpton, Minnie Driver and George Takei to name a few.
Revealed by “British Fashion Council – LFW,” they noted that he is: "One of the most versatile names in the fashion scene, known for his work as an actor, film director, costume designer, columnist, musician, and model.”
Inspired by Breton’s Parisian nocturnal moments spent with fellow artists in Paris, as well as the 1922 silent films “Nosferatu” and Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” as well as the poem by Paul Verlaine “Fêtes Galantes,” the newest collection features British sartorial tailoring, and soft ethereal silhouettes created in reclaimed silk chiffon, silk brocade, cashmere, wool, angora, and leather.
Compelling outlines and shapes in day, evening, and red-carpet wear are ready to captivate the world on February 11th, 2023 Presented by EPNNYFW. The show will also include his famous suiting, which has been featured by celebrities on the red carpets of the BAFTAS, The AMA’s, TONY Awards, to the Emmys, and the Academy Awards. Breton has dressed artists like Billy Porter, Janelle Monae, Lorde, Priyanka Chopra, Saweetie, Darren Chriss, Little Mix, among others.
As proclaimed by “Fashion United,” Breton is known as the “master of the made - to - measure suit.” It is a magical title only fully understood when witnessed in person with the new collection. The overall effect of also partially being constructed of sustainable materials is also notable.
Feted with standing ovations at London Fashion Week, NYFW, Shenzhen Fashion Week, MQVFW, Bahrain international fashion week, and his birthright Taiwan, Breton will return this season to the simplicity of fine tailoring, as was apprenticed under the royal warrant for Savile Row tailors, where he learned the art of garment construction.
"Malan Breton has traveled an impressive path from his beginnings in the entertainment industry to creating one of the most successful self-made eponymous fashion brands on the scene," stated “Design Scene.”
Breton’s aesthetic was developed as a ballet dancer, actor, costumer, and director in film, and TV. Having directed three award winning properties and producing his own TV show on BRAVO TV. This inspiration is an important part of the design process for Breton, who writes a movie script each season, and designs fashion for his characters, composes music, creates animations, and visual esthetics, to tell a story that will follow the collections to their vendors all over the world.
Known for his experiential fashion shows, his sense of artistry has been stylishly celebrated in recent years. Breton recently won the 2021 London Fashion Film Festival award for co-directing the fashion film “IMMORTAL” an official selection of the Cameramoda, Cinecitta produced 2022 Fashion Film Festival Milano. And, in 2022 Malan Breton received four honors during Her Majesty the Queen’s 70th Jubilee Celebrations for his work in fashion technology, and philanthropy by the Parliamentary Society of Arts, Fashion, and Sports, an organization that is spearheaded by members of UK parliament to open a productive dialogue between artists, and politicians. Malan Breton also enjoys the honor of being one of few international designers invited to present his collections privately to the British Royal Family.
I: @malanbreton | T: @malanbretonINTL | P: @malanbreton
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter