Mushroom Market Size, Share, Report, Growth, Analysis, Price, Trends, Outlook, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028
Global Mushroom Market To Be Driven By The Rising Awareness Of Its Nutritive And Culinary Properties In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Mushroom Market Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global mushroom market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, distribution channels, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mushroom-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 54 billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 8%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 86 billion
In the historical period, the food processing industry segment held a significant share in the global mushroom market. Food processing industries are expanding globally due to the increasing demand for various processed food products. The demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food products is quite high among the consumers due to a busy lifestyle, which is further driving the market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness of the health benefits of mushrooms, that is, the nutritive and culinary properties of mushrooms, is one of the primary drivers of the market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Mushrooms are edible fungi that are considered vegetables, though technically, they are not plants. Mushrooms are rich in riboflavin, potassium, vitamin D, selenium, and other ingredients that are beneficial for human health. They are low in calories and fat content and are cholesterol-free, while they contain fibres, over a dozen minerals and vitamins, including copper, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and a number of B vitamins.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mushroom-market
Based on type, the market can be segmented into:
Button
Shiitake
Oyster
Others
Based on form, the market is segregated as:
Fresh
Frozen
Dried
Canned
Others
On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Grocery Stores
Online
Others
The regional markets for the product include the following:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The expanding food and beverage industry, along with growing health consciousness among consumers across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Due to changing dietary preferences toward vegan foods, mushroom is being preferred as a substitute of meat. Furthermore, increased adoption by the pharmaceutical industry and various developments in the mushroom packaging technologies are expected to drive the market growth further. Other factors such as the increasing usage of organic food products, rapid urbanisation, and rising disposable incomes are projected to drive the market growth further in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Costa Group, Hughes Group, Monaghan Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms Inc, and Okechamp S.A., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
