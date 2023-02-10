$4.25 Bn, Fetal Monitoring Market (by 2030) Growth Forecast at 5.3% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Allied Market

Fetal Monitoring Market Analysis

The global Fetal Monitoring market size accounted for $2.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.25 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Fetal monitoring is a method used to assess the well-being of a fetus during labor and delivery. It involves the use of two types of tests: electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) and ultrasound. The purpose of fetal monitoring is to detect any potential problems during delivery and to ensure the health and safety of both the mother and the fetus.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Fetal Monitoring Market have also been included in the study.

Fetal Monitoring Market Key Players: GE Healthcare, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Sonosite, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Getinge Group, Neoventa Medical AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, and OSI Systems, Inc.

Fetal Monitoring Market Segmentation by Product: Ultrasound (2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler Imaging), Intrauterine Pressure Catheter (IUPC), Telemetry Solutions, Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM) (External & Internal), Fetal Electrodes, Fetal Doppler, Accessories & Consumables, and Other Products

Fetal Monitoring Market Segmentation by Method: Invasive and Non-Invasive

Fetal Monitoring Market Segmentation by Portability: Portable and Non-Portable

Fetal Monitoring Market Segmentation by Application: Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring and Antepartum Fetal Monitoring

