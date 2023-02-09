Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market Value Projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2025
PUNE, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soy Protein Ingredients Market refers to the production and distribution of products made from soybeans that are used as ingredients in various food and beverage applications. This includes soy protein isolate, soy protein concentrate, textured soy protein, and others.
The market for soy protein ingredients is growing as demand for plant-based products continues to increase. The global soy protein ingredients market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
The soy protein ingredients industry has grown in recent years due to increasing demand for plant-based protein sources and the growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets. Soy protein ingredients are attractive to consumers because of their high protein content, versatility, and ability to mimic the taste and texture of meat in plant-based products.
The Asia-Pacific region is the largest producer of soy protein ingredients, with countries such as China, India, and Indonesia leading production. North America and Europe are also significant producers and consumers of soy protein ingredients, driven by the growing demand for plant-based protein sources and the increasing awareness of the health benefits of soy protein.
The industry is highly competitive, with numerous large and small companies operating in the market. Key players include ADM, Cargill, DuPont, and Kerry Group, among others.
Overall, the soy protein ingredients market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for plant-based protein sources and the expanding application of soy protein ingredients in various food and beverage products.
Break-up of Primaries:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30.0%, Tier 2- 45.0%, Tier 3 – 25.0%
• By Designation: Managers–50.0%, CXOs –25.0%, and Executives- 25.0%
• By Region: Asia Pacific - 40%, Europe – 30%, North America - 20%, RoW – 10%
Leading players profiled in this report:
