Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,085 in the last 365 days.

Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market Value Projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2025

ReportsnReports

ReportsnReports

PUNE, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soy Protein Ingredients Market refers to the production and distribution of products made from soybeans that are used as ingredients in various food and beverage applications. This includes soy protein isolate, soy protein concentrate, textured soy protein, and others.

The market for soy protein ingredients is growing as demand for plant-based products continues to increase. The global soy protein ingredients market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The soy protein ingredients industry has grown in recent years due to increasing demand for plant-based protein sources and the growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets. Soy protein ingredients are attractive to consumers because of their high protein content, versatility, and ability to mimic the taste and texture of meat in plant-based products.

Get a Free Sample Copy of the Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=199950

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest producer of soy protein ingredients, with countries such as China, India, and Indonesia leading production. North America and Europe are also significant producers and consumers of soy protein ingredients, driven by the growing demand for plant-based protein sources and the increasing awareness of the health benefits of soy protein.

The industry is highly competitive, with numerous large and small companies operating in the market. Key players include ADM, Cargill, DuPont, and Kerry Group, among others.

Overall, the soy protein ingredients market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for plant-based protein sources and the expanding application of soy protein ingredients in various food and beverage products.

Break-up of Primaries:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30.0%, Tier 2- 45.0%, Tier 3 – 25.0%
• By Designation: Managers–50.0%, CXOs –25.0%, and Executives- 25.0%
• By Region: Asia Pacific - 40%, Europe – 30%, North America - 20%, RoW – 10%

Direct Purchase the Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=199950

Leading players profiled in this report:
• ADM (US)
• Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore)
• Cargill, Incorporated (US)
• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)
• CHS Inc. (US)
• BRF Global (Brazil)
• Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. (Japan)
• Devansoy (US)
• Crown Protein Soya Group Company (China)
• AG Processing Inc. (US)
• The Scoular Company (US)
• Titan Biotech (India)
• Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd (China)
• Foodchem International Corporation (China)
• Farbest Tallman Foods Corporation (US)
• Now Foods (US)
• Sotexpro (France)
• Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Co., Ltd (China)
• Process Agrochem Industries Pvt Ltd (India)
• CJ Selecta (Brazil)
• Taj Agro International (India)
• Nordic Soya Oy (Finland)
• Bremil Group (Brazil)
• Rio Pardo Proteina Vegetal S.A. (Brazil)
• Living Foods (India)

Ganesh Pardeshi
ReportsnReports
+1 347 333 3771
ganesh.pardeshi@reportsandreports.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market Value Projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2025

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.