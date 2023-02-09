Game-Based Learning Market Size to hit US$ 36.3 Billion, Industry Forecast by 2027
NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “Game-Based Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” that the global game-based learning market size reached US$ 13.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 36.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% during 2022-2027.
Game-Based Learning Market Forecast
Game-based learning is the borrowing of certain gaming principles and applying them to real-life settings to engage users. This technique aims to motivate students and capture their interest by using video activity design and elements in educational environments.
Game-based learning assists in simplifying complex topics and provides an entertaining and exciting pathway for learning. It offers students opportunities to study various fields, gives ownership of knowledge to them, inspires them to switch to a lateral thinking approach, and makes the understanding process more viable. As a result, game-based learning finds widespread applications in the education sector across the globe.
Request to Get Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/game-based-learning-market/requestsample
Game-Based Learning Market Trends:
The escalating demand for quality education with an interactive and modern approach is among the primary factors driving the game-based learning market. Besides this, the introduction of e- knowledge and tablet methodologies in schools and teaching centers is further augmenting the market growth.
Moreover, the growing popularity of online and offline game-based learning in higher and K-12 study levels is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the emerging trend of social media platforms, rising income of consumers, elevating access to high-speed internet, and the increasing penetration of smartphones are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the escalating usage of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in educational gamification to provide an immersive experience is expected to bolster the game-based learning market in the coming years.
Ask An Analyst - https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1176&flag=C
The report has segmented the market based on Platform, tire type, end-use, distribution channel and rim size.
Breakup by Platform:
Online
Offline
Breakup by Revenue Type:
Game Purchase
Advertising
Others
Breakup by End-User:
K-12 Game-Based Learning
Higher Game-Based Learning
Breakup by Region Segment:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
Top Trending Technology Industry Reports :
Smart Process Application Market Driven by the Growing Requirement for Business Agility
Barcode Scanner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/615388973/mobile-gaming-market-report-size-share-growth-industry-trends-and-forecast-2022-2027
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/594102543/virtual-reality-headset-market-2022-27-size-share-demand-growth-and-analysis
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/590442370/gaming-accessories-market-size-worth-14-billion-by-2027-cagr-9-10
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/607421699/global-contract-lifecycle-management-clm-software-market-report-2023-2028
https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/gaming-peripherals-market-share-size-global-industry-analysis-report-20222027_626699.html
https://www.snntv.com/story/47718727/soft-skills-training-market-size-worth-us-4716-billion-by-2027-cagr-123
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here