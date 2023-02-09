InsurTech NY to Sponsor Spencer Educational Foundation Donation Drive
EINPresswire.com/ -- InsurTech NY will sponsor a donation drive for the Spencer Educational Foundation during its InsurTech Spring Conference 2023. The conference will occur between March 29 and 30 at Pier 60 in New York City.
InsurTech will donate a percentage of its ticket sales made over two days - February 9th and 10th to help support the education of tomorrow’s risk management leaders through the Spencer Educational Foundation’s core programs.
During the conference in March, InsurTech will feature a Spencer-led panel discussion on how insurers can attract the next group of talent into the insurance industry. The discussion will focus on diversity, equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) and diversifying the pipeline across the industry. In addition, students awarded Spencer Educational Foundation Grants or who completed its internship programs will feature on the panel.
Relying solely on the contributions made by the industry and individuals, the Spencer program has grown by 43% in the last five years.
The InsurTech Spring conference is expected to draw more than 700 people who will have the opportunity to follow a Spencer-led discussion. “Spencer’s mission is to raise awareness of the risk management and insurance profession among students,” said Tandeka Nomvete, Director of External Engagement at the Spencer Educational Foundation. “By providing our students with exposure to the new and emerging technologies from InsurTechs, we hope to give them the unique opportunity to experience the impact of the InsurTech wave.”
Presenting its theme “Competing on Collaboration,” the Tech Spring Conference 2023 will host presentations from two tracks – (a) Property and Casualty and (b) Life and Health. Of the conference’s 700-plus attendees, the mix includes insurance carriers, insurance brokers, InsurTech startups, and venture capitalists.
Topics that will feature at the conference from more than 120 industry thought leaders will range from embedded insurance, third-party data, workflow automation, AI in claims management, and InsurTech and regulator collaboration.
“We look forward to this opportunity to support students in risk management and insurance,” said David Gritz, Managing Director of InsurTech NY. “The insurance industry is not a common career aspiration for teenagers, but it represents one of the most stable and entrepreneurial industries. I hope that over the long-term, we can inspire more young people to consider a career in insurance from an early age.”
In this 4th annual InsurTech NY Spring Conference, the focus remains on collaboration and data sharing to ensure a stable value chain within the insurance industry. Therefore, it will bring together traditional insurers and InsurTechs. In addition, InsurTech NY helps bring together influencers and changemakers that can help make the industry more efficient. At the same time, the InsurTech NY conference allows them to support the Spencer Foundation’s core programs and follow the Spencer-led discussion focusing on DE&I.
InsurTech Startups also have the opportunity to show how they bring value to the industry by entering the largest such competition on the East Coast and pitching their ideas to investors. Ten contestants selected from a pool of more than 100 will make their presentations on Day 2.
About InsurTech NY
InsurTech NY is an international gateway that brings together the insurance innovation community. Founded in 2019, it creates opportunities for industry professionals to meet. These include carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups who get together via educational and networking events, a competition, an accelerator, and a startup lab. InsurTech NY’s mission is to accelerate corporate innovation, drive talent to insurance, make regulation innovation-friendly, and improve access to investment. See more on the company website or follow the company on social media.
About Spencer Educational Foundation
The Spencer Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization funding the education of future risk management and insurance leaders through scholarships, grants, internship opportunities, on and off-campus experiential learning, and support of risk management/insurance curricula.
Since its founding in 1979, Spencer has awarded nearly $9 million scholarships and over $8 million in grants to universities and professional institutions. Through its various funding programs, it has impacted an estimated 70,000 students. In addition, the foundation takes actionable measures to ensure diversity through actionable measures to include underrepresented students and a review process that eliminates unconscious bias. For more information, please visit www.spencered.org.
Contact:
David Gritz
InsurTech will donate a percentage of its ticket sales made over two days - February 9th and 10th to help support the education of tomorrow’s risk management leaders through the Spencer Educational Foundation’s core programs.
During the conference in March, InsurTech will feature a Spencer-led panel discussion on how insurers can attract the next group of talent into the insurance industry. The discussion will focus on diversity, equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) and diversifying the pipeline across the industry. In addition, students awarded Spencer Educational Foundation Grants or who completed its internship programs will feature on the panel.
Relying solely on the contributions made by the industry and individuals, the Spencer program has grown by 43% in the last five years.
The InsurTech Spring conference is expected to draw more than 700 people who will have the opportunity to follow a Spencer-led discussion. “Spencer’s mission is to raise awareness of the risk management and insurance profession among students,” said Tandeka Nomvete, Director of External Engagement at the Spencer Educational Foundation. “By providing our students with exposure to the new and emerging technologies from InsurTechs, we hope to give them the unique opportunity to experience the impact of the InsurTech wave.”
Presenting its theme “Competing on Collaboration,” the Tech Spring Conference 2023 will host presentations from two tracks – (a) Property and Casualty and (b) Life and Health. Of the conference’s 700-plus attendees, the mix includes insurance carriers, insurance brokers, InsurTech startups, and venture capitalists.
Topics that will feature at the conference from more than 120 industry thought leaders will range from embedded insurance, third-party data, workflow automation, AI in claims management, and InsurTech and regulator collaboration.
“We look forward to this opportunity to support students in risk management and insurance,” said David Gritz, Managing Director of InsurTech NY. “The insurance industry is not a common career aspiration for teenagers, but it represents one of the most stable and entrepreneurial industries. I hope that over the long-term, we can inspire more young people to consider a career in insurance from an early age.”
In this 4th annual InsurTech NY Spring Conference, the focus remains on collaboration and data sharing to ensure a stable value chain within the insurance industry. Therefore, it will bring together traditional insurers and InsurTechs. In addition, InsurTech NY helps bring together influencers and changemakers that can help make the industry more efficient. At the same time, the InsurTech NY conference allows them to support the Spencer Foundation’s core programs and follow the Spencer-led discussion focusing on DE&I.
InsurTech Startups also have the opportunity to show how they bring value to the industry by entering the largest such competition on the East Coast and pitching their ideas to investors. Ten contestants selected from a pool of more than 100 will make their presentations on Day 2.
About InsurTech NY
InsurTech NY is an international gateway that brings together the insurance innovation community. Founded in 2019, it creates opportunities for industry professionals to meet. These include carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups who get together via educational and networking events, a competition, an accelerator, and a startup lab. InsurTech NY’s mission is to accelerate corporate innovation, drive talent to insurance, make regulation innovation-friendly, and improve access to investment. See more on the company website or follow the company on social media.
About Spencer Educational Foundation
The Spencer Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization funding the education of future risk management and insurance leaders through scholarships, grants, internship opportunities, on and off-campus experiential learning, and support of risk management/insurance curricula.
Since its founding in 1979, Spencer has awarded nearly $9 million scholarships and over $8 million in grants to universities and professional institutions. Through its various funding programs, it has impacted an estimated 70,000 students. In addition, the foundation takes actionable measures to ensure diversity through actionable measures to include underrepresented students and a review process that eliminates unconscious bias. For more information, please visit www.spencered.org.
Contact:
David Gritz
InsurTech
+1 212-634-9516
press@insurtechny.com