Vascular Access Device Market 2023 | Abbott, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medical, Inc.,Vygon S.A. and Among Others

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global vascular access device market was valued at US$ 3,744.2 Million in 2019. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.9 % during a forecast period of 2020-2028.

Vascular access devices (VADs) are used for diagnostic procedures such as taking central venous pressure measurements, administering fluids, taking blood samples, monitoring total parental feeding, and transfusing blood. These devices are inserted into veins via peripheral vessels. Due to diagnostics, treatments, and therapies, there is an increased demand for vascular access devices. The ability of the vascular access devices allows a combination of nutritionally dense solutions to be used without causing issues.

The massive increase in cancer prevalence is one of the key factors propelling the market for vascular access devices over the forecast mentioned above. Additionally, the widespread use of these devices in pediatric patient health care services has increased demand for these devices, which has boosted the market's overall growth. The market will expand faster widespread as people choose medical tourism in more significant numbers. The market's expansion is hampered by factors like the many issues associated with using various catheters, which have led to product recalls from leading industry players due to the failure of their offerings. Additionally, it is anticipated that the commercialization laws will hamper the market's expansion. The market is anticipated to benefit from the innovation and improvements made by different market participants. On the other side, the potential for challenges to the market's growth during the projection period stems from the increasingly strict requirements for product approval.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the vascular access device market over the forecast years due to the rising incidence of cancer cases and the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Additionally, the number of vascular access device clinical trials and occurrences of diseases linked to lifestyle are both fueling market expansion in the area. In addition, the Asia Pacific Vascular Access Device market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Growth in this area is driven by an aging population and growing public awareness of preventative healthcare. To take advantage of the growing potential afforded by China, Japan, India, and South Korea, major international businesses are increasing their presence in these developing nations.

Major market players operating in the vascular access device market include:

Teleflex Incorporated, Districlass medical, Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology, HEKA Srl, F.B. Medical, I beg – Instituto de Bioengenharia Erasto Gaertner, Smiths Medical, Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, COOK Medical, Angiodynamics (Navilyst Medical, Inc), PakuMed medical products, Perouse Medical, Vygon S.A., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Ameco Medical, Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., and Prodimed.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In July 2022, the new Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter from B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) has a one-time blood control. The newest innovation from B. Braun makes IV access safer for the clinician by lowering the possibility of needlestick injuries and their exposure to blood with the Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter.

• In June 2021, a needle-free vascular access solution was introduced by medK. The needle-free connection typically decreases the risk of needle sticking, which typically provides access to the fluid lines.

Market Segments:

Global Vascular Access Device Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Portal Access Needles

• Implantable Ports

• Sheath Introducer

• IV Safety Catheters

• Central Venous Catheter

• Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter

• Catheter Stabilization

Global Vascular Access Device Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• General Anesthesia

• Regional Anesthesia

• Oncology

• Pain Management

• Adult Critical Care

• Neo Critical Care

• Home and Alternate Care

Global Vascular Access Device Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Vascular Access Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Vascular Access Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Vascular Access Device Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

