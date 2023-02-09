Abdominal Pads Market Trends, Share, Price, Size, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
Global Abdominal Pads Market to be driven by the growing demand for wound care in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Abdominal Pads Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report & Forecast, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global abdominal pads market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, wound type, distribution channel, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/abdominal-pads-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 32 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5%
• Forecast Market Size (2023-2028): USD 41 billion
The market for abdominal pads has seen substantial growth due to factors such increasing number of surgeries that are being conducted worldwide. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the abdominal pads market. The growing occurrence of chronic illnesses requiring surgery can be related to this. In addition, the rising number of extreme burn cases has also triggered the growth of the industry. Market growth was also driven by the escalating cases of caesarean deliveries. The risk of surgical site infections and peri-wound maceration can, however, limit the growth of the market in the long run. Whereas, Increased understanding of the value of abdominal pads in preventing wound infection and advanced healthcare facilities is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the industry over the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Abdominal pads refer to a dressing used in surgery for large wounds requiring high absorbency, or for packing visceral wounds. These are often referred to as ABD pads and were initially created for military personnel to treat war wounds. They are made with the goal to monitor the dispersion of fluid and protect the wound from any possible trauma.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/abdominal-pads-market
Based on the type, the industry is divided into:
• Sterile
• Woven/Non-Woven
Based on the wound type, the industry is divided into:
• Surgical Wounds
• Chronic Wounds
• Burns
Based on the distribution channel, the industry is divided into:
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online
The regional markets for abdominal pads include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Geographically, due to the availability of excellent healthcare services, the North American region is expected to dominate the industry. In addition, the growing use of abdominal pads to treat surgical infections or wounds would further intensify the growth of the market. The Asia-Pacific region, meanwhile, is expected to see robust growth over the forecast period due to increasing surgical procedures and increased demand for better wound infection control measures. The growth of the abdominal pads industry in the Asia Pacific would further help the presence of a large population and the improvement of health care facilities in the area.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., McKesson Corporation, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-rheumatoid-arthritis-therapeutics-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-2-70-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
Robotic Surgical Procedures Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-robotic-surgical-procedures-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-18-70-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
Small Satellite Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-small-satellite-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-a-value-of-usd-10-23-billion-by-2028
Lithium-ion Batteries Recycling Market: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-lithium-ion-batteries-recycling-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-19-10-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028
Global Tax Management Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tax-management-software-market
Global Protective Coatings Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/protective-coatings-market
Personal Protective Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/personal-protective-equipment-market
Building Information Modeling Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/building-information-modeling-market
South Korea Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/south-korea-myopia-and-presbyopia-treatment-market
Thickeners and Vegetable Gums Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/thickeners-and-vegetable-gums-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Mathew Williams
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other