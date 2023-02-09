Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,794 in the last 365 days.

Casablanca Stock Exchange Closes in Green

Casablanca Stock Exchange Closes in Green

MOROCCO, February 9 - The Casablanca Stock Exchange closed in the green on Wednesday, its flagship index MASI, gaining 1.76%, at 10,647.04 points (pts).

For its part, the MASI.20 index gained 2.08% to 860.11 pts and the MASI.ESG increased by 1.94% to 814.42 pts.

At the international level, the FTSE CSE Morocco 15, composed of the 15 main values of the Casablanca Stock Exchange, classified by market capitalization, as well as the FTSE CSE Morocco All-Liquid, a benchmark index that tracks the performance of all liquid securities of the Stock Exchange, rose respectively 2.27%, to 9,835.54 pts and 1.86%, to 8,939.24 pts.

 MAP: 08 February 2023

You just read:

Casablanca Stock Exchange Closes in Green

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.