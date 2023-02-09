Casablanca Stock Exchange Closes in Green

MOROCCO, February 9 - The Casablanca Stock Exchange closed in the green on Wednesday, its flagship index MASI, gaining 1.76%, at 10,647.04 points (pts).

For its part, the MASI.20 index gained 2.08% to 860.11 pts and the MASI.ESG increased by 1.94% to 814.42 pts.

At the international level, the FTSE CSE Morocco 15, composed of the 15 main values of the Casablanca Stock Exchange, classified by market capitalization, as well as the FTSE CSE Morocco All-Liquid, a benchmark index that tracks the performance of all liquid securities of the Stock Exchange, rose respectively 2.27%, to 9,835.54 pts and 1.86%, to 8,939.24 pts.

MAP: 08 February 2023