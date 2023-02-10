Dentures Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% From 2021 to 2031 | North America is the Most Prominent Region

Rising geriatric population, increase in dental diseases and high technology products are the factors driving the growth of dental prostheses market.

Dentures are artificial teeth designed to replace missing or damaged teeth. They are removable devices that are custom-made to fit the individual wearer's mouth. Dentures can be complete or partial, depending on the number of teeth that need to be replaced.

Complete dentures are used to replace all of the natural teeth in an arch (upper or lower jaw), while partial dentures are used to replace only some missing teeth. Complete dentures typically rest on the gums and are held in place by suction, while partial dentures are attached to remaining natural teeth with metal clasps or other types of connectors.

Dentures are typically made of acrylic resin, porcelain, or a combination of these materials. The base of the denture is designed to match the color and shape of the gums, while the artificial teeth are shaped and colored to match the natural teeth.

Dentures can improve the wearer's appearance and oral function, helping them to speak and eat more comfortably. However, they can also cause discomfort, particularly when they don't fit properly. It is important to have dentures adjusted or refitted by a dentist if they are causing pain or discomfort.

It is also important to clean and maintain dentures regularly, as they can become stained and accumulate bacteria if they are not properly cared for. Regular visits to the dentist can help ensure that dentures are functioning properly and are providing the best possible fit.

The dentures market refers to the market for artificial teeth devices used to replace missing or damaged teeth. The market is driven by the increasing demand for dental care services, as well as the growing aging population, which is more likely to need denture products.

The dentures market is segmented by product type, material, end-user, and geography. The product type segment includes complete dentures and partial dentures. The material segment includes acrylic resin, porcelain, and others. The end-user segment includes hospitals and clinics, dental labs, and others.

The dentures market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers operating globally. Key players in the market include Straumann, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Institut Straumann AG, and others. These companies are investing in research and development to create new and improved products, and to expand their product offerings.

The market for dentures is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing demand from the aging population and the need for dental care services. Additionally, advancements in materials and technology are expected to provide new opportunities for growth in the market. Increasing awareness of the importance of oral health and the benefits of dental procedures is also expected to drive growth in the market.

Dentures market players-

The dentures market is a highly competitive market, with a large number of players operating globally. Some of the key players in the market include:

1. Straumann - A Swiss-based dental implant company that offers a wide range of dental prosthetics and related products and services.

2. Dentsply Sirona - A leading manufacturer and supplier of dental products and technologies, including dentures, implants, and other restorative solutions.

3. Danaher - A multinational conglomerate that offers a wide range of dental products, including dentures and related accessories.

4. Institut Straumann AG - A Swiss-based Company that offers a comprehensive range of dental prosthetics and related products, including dentures.

5. GC America Inc. - A leading manufacturer of dental products, including dentures, orthodontic products, and other related solutions.

6. Henry Schein, Inc. - A distributor of dental products, including dentures and other related solutions, serving dental professionals and their patients.

7. Ivoclar Vivadent AG - A leading manufacturer of dental products, including dentures and other prosthodontic solutions, serving dental professionals worldwide.

8. AVINENT Implant System - A Spanish-based company that offers a range of dental products, including dentures, implants, and other related solutions.

These companies are investing in research and development to create new and improved products and to expand their product offerings. The increasing demand for denture products and the growing aging population are expected to drive growth in the dentures market, creating new opportunities for these and other players in the market.

